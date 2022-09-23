Tazewell (2-2) at No. 1 Riverheads (2-1)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 56, Tazewell 19 (Sept. 25, 2021 in Tazewell)
Riverheads last week: Bye
Tazewell last week: Tazewell 36, John Battle 19
Notes: Riverheads running back Cayden Cook-Cash, who has 308 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season on just 23 carries, is doubtful this week with an injury. ... Gladiators running back Luke Bryant has 32 carries for 302 yards and five scores this year. ... RHS quarterback Bennett Dunlap is 5-of-9 passing for 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception. ... Bryant also leads the Gladiators with three catches for 115 yards and a score. ... Tazewell has never defeated Riverheads (0-2). ... The Bulldogs have not had a losing season since 2018. ... Tazewell senior Cassius Harris had 61 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards, along with two touchdowns in last week's 36-19 win over John Battle. ... Noah Sills was 11-of-13 passing for 76 yards and a touchdown in the victory for the Bulldogs.
Prediction: Riverheads 38, Tazewell 14
