Northeastern freshman Jaymyl Telfort couldn’t miss in the second half while James Madison struggled to make shots from point-blank range. That’s how what looked like a competitive game against teams unbeaten in Colonial Athletic Association play quickly turned into a comfortable victory for the Huskies, 72-63.
The two teams finish up their weekend series in Boston Sunday at noon. Northeastern (8-5, 7-0 CAA) will remain atop the conference standings no matter what happens in the rematch while the Dukes (6-5, 1-1) need to quickly figure out how to get the offense going.
Telfort finished with a game-high 24 points, all in the second half. Matt Lewis and Jalen Hodge each scored 14 points to lead the way for JMU while freshman forward Justin Amadi, who came in shooting better than 72 percent from the field, couldn’t get going while dealing with first-half foul trouble and bangs and bruises in the second.
Amadi finished with five points and five rebounds and uncharacteristically missed two dunks, emblematic of the Dukes’ offensive struggles. Much like a one-point loss at VCU earlier in the season, JMU failed to convert on the easiest of looks, missing 17 layup attempts and going 5-for-13 from the free throw line.
“I thought there was times where we were getting the shots we wanted,” Byington said. “There was times when we tried to force some things, but for the first 30 minutes we missed some things that were makeable shots. They do a good job and are physical around the rim. But we’ve got to be able to finish those.”
The Dukes opened the game with back-to-back driving buckets from Lewis, but Northeastern answered with eight straight points before the teams went back-and-forth the rest of the first half. JMU used a 10-0 run to build a five point lead, but went nearly five minutes without a field goal late in the period as Northeastern stormed back to regain the lead.
The JMU drought and 9-0 Huskies run coincided with Amadi picking up his third foul and heading to the bench for the final six minutes of the first half. By intermission Northeastern held a 37-31 lead.
The Dukes were hanging around within a basket or two early in the second half before Amadi and Northeastern forward Chris Doherty, who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, got tangled up on a rebound and Amadi took a hard fall. Doherty was called for a flagrant foul and the Dukes got one free throw out of it, but the Huskies went on a run to extend the lead to 13 points while Amadi was looked at on the bench.
From there Telfort was absolutely dominant for Northeastern, hitting shots from all over the floor, including an alley-oop dunk in transition to put the Huskie ahead 72-52 with three minutes to go.
JMU closed the game on an 11-0 run after both teams sent their top players to the bench.
“Northeastern is really good,” Byington said. “We battled and we made enough shots and then they went on a run and those guys responded well. They are a good team that has a good feel for who they are and Telfort got really hot in the second half. It’s going to be a quick turnaround. We’re going to have to do some things differently tomorrow.”
