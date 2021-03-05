Three teams, including top overall seed James Madison, enter the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament without its top scorer. A half dozen have gone through recent pauses thanks to COVID-19, including regular season co-champion Northeastern.
It seems like every year the CAA Tournament is declared a wide-open field and just about anybody could win it. With the teams arriving in Harrisonburg to open the tourney Saturday afternoon at JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center, that’s more true than ever.
The event begins Saturday at 3 p.m. when eighth-seeded Elon takes on No. 9 Towson in the first of two play-in round games. The winner of that one will face JMU Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The Dukes had a marvelous turnaround season, going 13-6 and 8-2 in the CAA after finishing in last place a year ago. But are without CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis, who injured his knee on Feb. 14.
Vado Morse, a third-team All-CAA selection, becomes the go-to guy for the Dukes offensively after averaging 14 points per game during the regular season.
“We want Vado to be aggressive,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “He did that to a really good extent in the second half of the Hofstra game when Matt went out. He’s capable of really scoring. I’m not even concerned with his scoring. I just hope he stays aggressive for us.”
If Elon can get past Towson it would make five straight victories for the Phoenix, who for the second year in a row under Mike Schrage have gotten red hot in February and March. Elon took down JMU in the opening round of the 2020 CAA Tournament on the way to the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Northeastern awaits the winner of Saturday’s UNC Wilmington-William & Mary contest. The Huskies split the regular season series with JMU and might have to be considered the favorite to cut down the nets. But the biggest question mark surrounding Northeastern is how it responds after two weeks.
““If there was ever a year that was unpredictable, this is the one,” Huskies coach Bill Coen said. “We are entering the one-and-done portion of the schedule and it’s win or go home. Our guys are excited to play, and we’re hoping that we play our best basketball.”
The threat of COVID-19 hangs over the tournament even as tipoff approaches. If any team is ruled unavailable to play up to eight hours before the first game then the bracket will be re-seeded. If a team doesn’t have enough available players anytime after that they will have to forfeit.
If all 10 teams compete in Harrisonburg it will mark the first time since CAA play began that each of its schools played on the same weekend.
JMU’s injury luck has not been great as of late. In addition to losing Lewis for the season, starting forward Julien Wooden tweaked his knee on the opening possession of the regular season finale versus Drexel.
Wooden could be available for the tournament and after two coronavirus pauses early in the season, the Dukes have avoided any further COVID setbacks. In Byington’s mind, that was a key to a seven-game winning streak that vaulted JMU to the regular season title.
“At one point we were 3-4 and we were still just trying to figure ourselves out after our second
pause,” Byington said. “And then we got in a rhythm. We were able to stay healthy and play enough games and practice enough to where guys got better and better throughout the season.”
Now the Dukes, and nine rivals, hope they can go a little longer without a major disruption.
“Normally, you would think going into the tournament let’s win the first one and then what will it take to make a run?” Byington said. “This year, we’re just hoping you play the first one.”
