James Madison womens’ basketball coach Sean O’Regan got right to the heart of it as soon as he sat down for his postgame press conference.
“I’m crushed,” the fourth-year mentor said. “I put it all on me.”
Less than 40 minutes earlier, O’Regan’s team and the Convocation Center crowd were jubilant, but a tremendous fourth-quarter rally by No. 8 Maryland spoiled the celebration as the Terrapins escaped Harrisonburg with a 70-68 victory.
JMU led by 19 in the fourth quarter, but seven fourth-quarter turnovers and no field goals in the final 4:40 doomed the Dukes. Instead of a signature victory on the resume, James Madison suffered a defeat it won’t forget quickly.
“I think we did allow their press to get to us a little too much,” JMU senior Lexie Barrier said. “They were very skilled and very high energy in that last five minutes. I think we let that get to us. I think we kind of beat ourselves in a way too.”
Freshman Kiki Jefferson led JMU with 16 points and seven rebounds while senior Kamiah Smalls had 14 points, but her final attempt, a potential game-winner from halfcourt rolled around the rim and out as the buzzer sounded.
But those on the Dukes’ side agreed after the game — JMU should have never been in position to need an answered prayer.
The game got off to an ideal start for the Dukes, who controlled the glass in the opening minutes and took advantage of a couple early second-chance opportunities to take a 9-1 lead midway through the first quarter.
JMU’s start proved to be no fluke as O’Regan got a nice boost off the bench from sophomore Jaylin Carodine, who had a third driving basket of the first half push the lead to 15 points midway through the second quarter. But freshman Ashley Owusu was able to help the Terps climb back and make it a 34-27 JMU lead at halftime.
“I thought JMU was sensational,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “They came out clicking on all cylinders. For us it was uncharacteristic, out of rhythm on the road. We could have put our heads down, but we brought a lot more energy on the defensive end.”
As senior guard Blair Watson warmed up from behind the arc, Maryland cut it to four early in the second half, but the veteran Dukes squad responded. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Smalls and Jefferson quickly made it a double-figure JMU advantage once again and a corner 3-pointer by Nikki Oppenheimer to start the fourth quarter gave JMU a 19-point lead with less than 10 minutes to play.
The Dukes maintained a double-digit lead with less than five minutes to go, but as 6-5 center Shakira Austin heated up the Terps defense also rattled JMU. Austin finished with 21 points to lead Maryland and Owusu had 14, including the winning basket with three seconds remaining.
While some around the country will surely take notice of a JMU team that gave the Terps all they can handle, that wasn’t a satisfying conclusion for O’Regan.
“I can’t sit here and say ‘moral victory.’ We showed how good we are for three quarters and we didn’t finish. The bottom line is we didn’t finish and that’s my job,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.