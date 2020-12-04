The oddity of the pandemic-riddled 2020-21 college basketball season played in James Madison’s favor this time.
The Dukes spent weeks looking for an opponent to fill the eight-day gap between scheduled games with Radford and Old Dominion. But when Maryland came up with an open date, it took just a matter of hours for JMU to get a deal done.
First-year coach Mark Byington and his staff had hoped to find a mid-major Division I opponent willing to come to Harrisonburg this weekend, but were willing to entertain the idea of going on the road to face a power-conference team.
Instead JMU got the best of both worlds. The Dukes, provided negative COVID-19 tests abound, will play host to Maryland at 3 p.m. Saturday inside the brand new Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington, one of just three JMU men’s games currently scheduled for linear TV, including a Dec. 22 trip to Florida slated for the SEC Network.
“It’s turning into a deep schedule for us,” Byington said. “Maybe too tough even.”
The JMU men haven’t hosted a Power 5 conference opponent since Virginia visited the Convocation Center in 2014. The Dukes (2-0) haven’t received a visit from a Big Ten team in more than a quarter century.
Maryland (4-0) was originally scheduled to open December against a different Colonial Athletic Association team, but a game against Towson was called off after a positive COVID test within the Tigers’ program.
James Madison originally considered making a trip to College Park, knowing the Terrapins were scheduled to play at home on Friday, a game that was originally supposed to be against George Mason with Saint Peter’s subbing in after the Patriots put their program on pause.
But Byintgon told the Daily News-Record Maryland was looking for a road game -- the NET ranking used to help select and seed teams for the NCAA Tournament gives added weight to road wins and Maryland originally had both a women’s basketball game and a football game in College Park on the docket.
“Probably five weeks ago when we were meeting everyday with the Big Ten, I said we needed to have a list of schools we could call on top of the schools we already had scheduled,” Terps coach Mark Turgeon said. “When Towson got canceled, we talked to 15 or 20 schools and we got James Madison. The women were supposed to play at home and we didn’t want to play a doubleheader, so that’s why we are on the road. That’s what worked. We never schedule on the weekends to interfere with football.”
Turgeon said Maryland contacted Notre Dame, who earlier this season put out the call on Twitter looking for games, but the two couldn’t find a date that worked. But within three hours of the Towson game being canceled, Maryland director of basketball operations Mark Bialkoski had talked with his JMU counterpart Keith Chesley and the two had worked out a plan to play in Harrisonburg.
The Dukes have plenty to gain from the arrangement. Byington will get to show off his program and its sparkling new facility on television in the Washington area, where JMU has recruited heavily.
The Terrapins, who won a share of the Big Ten title last season, will likely be a big favorite against the Dukes, who finished at the bottom of the CAA a year ago. Returning standouts Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell are off to hot starts for Maryland.
But if JMU has a chance perhaps it comes from the quirks of COVID scheduling. Maryland will play two games in 24 hours, traveling to play a road contest in the second.
It’s a move that’s almost unheard of for a power conference program. Turgeon assigned an assistant to scout JMU and said he’s very familiar with the Dukes’ leading scorer Matt Lewis, whose younger brother, Paul, is committed to play for the Terps. But Turgeon likely won’t see any film on the Dukes himself until his team boards the bus for Harrsonburg on Friday evening.
One has to wonder if fatigue could possibly play a role in the Dukes’ favor. JMU hasn’t played since Sunday’s victory against Radford while the Terps will leave Maryland shortly after completing its game against Saint Peter’s then have a only a walkthrough to prepare for the Dukes either late Friday or early Saturday.
“Would I rather play a home game, than go to James Madison,” Turgeon asked, “It might be good for us to get used to a road routine. One of my assistants has watched a lot (of James Madison) and obviously we know how good Lewis is, we know the family. But I haven’t watched JMU play.”
