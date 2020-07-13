Very few pitchers, no matter the level, are firing the ball 128 times a game this July — COVID-19 has a lot to do with that.
One of them who is, however, is Darrell Thompson of New Market in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Thompson threw 128 pitches while going six innings Friday against Grottoes. In his outing before that, on July 3 against Broadway, he made 116 offerings. In his first start, it was “only” 97 against Elkton on opening night last month.
“I’m in the best shape of my life,” Thompson, 27, told the News-Record on Monday.
Thompson hit 95 miles-per-hour on a radar gun in a bullpen session he taped for the Chicago White Sox earlier this year and he worked out for the New York Mets in Florida early in 2020.
“He said he felt good,” New Market Coach Nolan Potts said of his outing Friday. “He said he could have gone back out there (for the seventh). That sixth inning, we ran into a little trouble. I trusted him to get out of that jam. Ideally, we want to keep him below” 128 pitches.
A lefty starter, Thompson is also one of at least seven players in the RCBL this summer with pro experience. The others: teammate and pitcher Colton Harlow, infielder Tanner Morris of Stuarts Draft, infielder/outfielder Will Decker and pitcher Chris Lalk of Elkton, pitcher/DH Austin Nicely of Grottoes and pitcher Chris Huffman of Montezuma.
“Now it seems like everyone has one pro arm or Division I arm on their staff,” Potts said. The breakdown of the seven pros:
• Four played in the minors for a Major League affiliate: Nicely (Houston), Huffman (San Diego), Harlow (Colorado) and Morris (Toronto).
• Three are former pitchers from Valley high schools: Nicely (Spotswood), Huffman (Fort Defiance), and Harlow (Stonewall Jackson).
• Two pitched for James Madison University: Huffman and Harlow.
• Two played for Division III colleges: Decker (Roanoke) and Thompson (Shenandoah).
• One was drafted last year out of the University of Virginia: Morris
• One played in an indy league in California: Decker
Thompson is a product of Sherando High and — like Potts — pitched at Division III Shenandoah University for Coach Kevin Anderson, the former coach and pitching coach for James Madison. Potts noted Thompson works out in the off-season at a facility in Winchester.
While many professional pitchers didn’t get to build up their stamina in spring training, due to the pandemic, Thompson was ready to go when the RCBL began late last month. He has a record of 18-3 as a pro and pitched last season in the Frontier League.
“I had already signed to play in the Frontier League this year” before the season was called off, he said. “It worked out really well to play for the Shockers.” He was teammates at Shenandoah with Phil Morse — a pitcher drafted by the Nationals in 2016 out of college in the 16th round.
A Charlottesville native, Decker played at Monticello High for Coach Corey Hunt and led Mustangs to the Virginia High School League state tournament in 2012. He was a captain as a senior, was first-team all-Jefferson District as a shortstop and then played in the ODAC for the Maroons of Roanoke.
In his final season of college, in 2017, he hit .300 with three homers with 47 RBIs and 13 steals in 53 games. He is hitting .379 after going 3-for-4 for the Blue Sox in a 28-2 loss at the hands of Bridgewater on Saturday. “He is a real good baseball player. He can do a little bit of everything,” Elkton Coach JJ Loker said of Decker.
Lalk is from Colorado, played at a community college in Kansas and at Metro State in Denver. He pitched in one game last year for Roswell, New Mexico in the indy Pecos League.
Morris, a product of The Miller School, was drafted in the fifth round out of Virginia last year by the Blue Jays. In his first season of pro ball, he hit. 246 with two homers and 28 RBIs in 64 games for Vancouver in the short-season Northwest League. Morris is hitting .350 after going 1-for-3 Sunday in a 12-6 win over Bridgewater.
Nicely, a former pitcher in the Houston system, is hitting .465 for the Cardinals with an ERA of 0.00 in two short outings. “The competition is always good,” he said of the RCBL.
Huffman was drafted out of JMU in the 14th round by San Diego in 2014. He rose as high as Triple-A in the Padres’ system in 2017-18, then played in Mexico during the 2018-19 season.
Harlow was picked by the Rockies in the 30th round in 2018. He reached the low Single-A level with Asheville in the South Atlantic League last season before he was let go by Colorado. He has struggled in his first two starts as he tries to build up arm strength after being used as a reliever most of his time in the pros.
“I kind of figured since the County League was one of the only leagues up and running in the whole U.S., that would be an option,” Harlow told the News-Record last month.
Harlow has an ERA of 11.36 in his first two starts, covering 6.1 innings. “He was tired at the end, I can tell you that,” Potts said of the last start by Harlow that went five innings. “He attacked the zone. He just looked smooth. He is just building that stamina up.”
Thompson has an ERA of 5.21 in his first three starts for New Market, covering 19 innings. “It would not surprise me to see them back in the minors (or pro ball) next year,” Potts said of Thompson and Harlow.
Another New Market pitcher, Harrisonburg grad Cade Templeton, has yet to allow a run in three bullpen outings over three innings. Last season for New Market, the lefty from Shenandoah University had an ERA of 1.90 in 10 regular-season games. For now, he is dealing with a sore elbow, Potts said. “We are trying to give him some time off,” Potts said.
Hunter Entsminger, who just finished his freshman year at JMU, has an ERA of 1.12 in his first two starts for the Shockers. “He was throwing strikes. He only walked one guy. He looked really good,” Potts said of the last outing by the Sherando grad. Entsminger is slated to start at home today against Broadway.
