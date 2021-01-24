Some are immigrants, others were born and raised right here in the Shenandoah Valley. They’re Black, white, Puerto Rican, West African and French Canadian. Some are children of military veterans. Others are descendants of civil rights activists.
Early in the season the James Madison women’s basketball team met to decide what it would do prior to each game when the Star-Spangled Banner was played. Stand for the national anthem? Kneel? Go back to the locker room? Wear warm ups with a social justice message?
The players and coaches brought various points of view and couldn’t come up with a consensus. Except they all agreed on one thing: whatever they did, they would support one another.
“There was a good conversation,” JMU associate head coach Ashley Langford said. “We asked, ‘those of you who want to kneel, is it enough to wear a T-shirt?’ They were very adamant that a T-shirt was not enough. I thought that was awesome because they were standing for what they believe, but still respecting anyone who wants to stand.”
By the second game of the season the Dukes, who face Northeastern at home Monday at 3 p.m., had agreed on an idea. Five players and two coaches, including Langford, would kneel during the anthem. The rest of the team chose to stand on each side of them, locking arms in support.
The controversy over the national anthem at sporting events is hardly new. Colin Kaepernick, then a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, made waves in 2016 when he chose not to stand, first sitting on the bench during the Star- Spangled Banner, then later kneeling on the sideline.
Kaepernick said he did it to shine light on police brutality. Many saw it as a peaceful protest, others felt it was disrespectful to the military. Other athletes followed suit, protesting not only police brutality, but other social injustices. The Dukes are far from the first college team to take such action. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at the University of Virginia have knelt for the anthem in recent years.
But the women’s basketball team was the first to do it at JMU. And in the Shenandoah Valley, which outside the city of Harrisonburg itself is generally more politically conservative than many of Virginia’s metro areas, there was some backlash. Protests across the nation this summer and the storming of the U.S. Capitol building earlier this month highlighted the intense divide.
“I knew that I wanted to kneel if we were going to do the national anthem,” JMU sophomore Rayne Tucker said. “The reason I do it is to show how people of color are not treated the same or as equal as they are supposed to be. I was really passionate about trying to make a stand and peacefully doing more than just sitting back and watching.”
Head coach Sean O’Regan received a few angry phone calls from people who otherwise support the Dukes. Social media was predictably split with passionate opinions on both sides.
O’Regan stood behind his team’s decision and released a statement to the Daily News-Record on the topic.
“My team is an extremely close-knit group and we spend considerable time discussing national issues,” the statement read. “As our athletics department and university have established various groups and offered programming related to racial and social injustice, it’s important as their head coach to make sure my student-athletes feel supported as individuals and as a team. As we approached the start of the season it was clear to me that some of our student-athletes felt strongly about making a personal statement regarding these issues. We respect the extent to which each player is comfortable expressing their beliefs. Some of us choose to peacefully protest by kneeling during the anthem and some of us do not. Either way, we are united as a team. As their coach, I respect each member of my team. And as a public university we respect their right to express themselves as they choose.”
Some players, including junior Nikki Oppenheimer and Tucker, were passionate about kneeling. They say the entire team has similar beliefs in equality and justice. But others were more hesitant to take the same action, fearing publicity from such action could hurt them later when applying for jobs or dealing with government agencies.
Junior Jaylin Carodine is the daughter of two U.S. military veterans and chose to kneel. She said, for her, conversations with her parents debunked any ideas that doing so was somehow disrespectful to troops.
“It’s definitely something I considered in the conversation I had with them,” Carodine said. “But my parents told me to fight for what I believe in. It’s not about the military.”
The team’s discussions about social issues and racial injustice didn’t begin with what to do during the anthem. Players were active in drives to get more JMU student-athletes to the polls in November, and during the offseason the Dukes had guest speakers from local government and police departments to talk about those topics.
The conversations were sometimes spirited, but rarely argumentative.
“We were going back and forth about what we should do, but we thought it was important enough to do something about it, but we also wanted to comply with everybody’s comfort,” Oppenheimer said. “We all respect each other’s decisions as a team. We know everyone’s reasons for why they want to or don’t want to kneel. It’s an issue that means so much to all of us and it’s bigger than just basketball.”
