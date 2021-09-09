TODAY

GOLF

High School

Mountain View, Page County vs. East Rockingham at Woodstone Meadow Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Central, Fort Defiance vs. Turner Ashby at Lakeview Golf Club, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison at North Carolina-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

James Madison at Virginia Commonwealth, 5 p.m.

High School

Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Luray, 6 p.m.

William Monroe at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.

