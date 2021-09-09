TODAY
GOLF
High School
Mountain View, Page County vs. East Rockingham at Woodstone Meadow Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Central, Fort Defiance vs. Turner Ashby at Lakeview Golf Club, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison at North Carolina-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
James Madison at Virginia Commonwealth, 5 p.m.
High School
Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Luray, 6 p.m.
William Monroe at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
