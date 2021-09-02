TODAY
GOLF
High School
Luray vs. Harrisonburg at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Central, East Rockingham vs. Rappahannock County at Bowling Green County Club, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Virginia Tech at James Madison, 5 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Christ Chapel, 3:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.
Broadway at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
Central at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
