TODAY

GOLF

High School

Luray vs. Harrisonburg at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Central, East Rockingham vs. Rappahannock County at Bowling Green County Club, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

Virginia Tech at James Madison, 5 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Christ Chapel, 3:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.

Broadway at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at William Monroe, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.

Central at Luray, 7:15 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.