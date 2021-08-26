TODAY
GOLF
High School
Page County, Luray vs. Mountain View at Shenvalee Golf Course, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Marshall at James Madison, 7:30 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Tandem Friends, 6 p.m.
Staunton at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Culpeper County, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Luray at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.