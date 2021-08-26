TODAY

GOLF

High School

Page County, Luray vs. Mountain View at Shenvalee Golf Course, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Marshall at James Madison, 7:30 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Tandem Friends, 6 p.m.

Staunton at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Culpeper County, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Luray at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.

