THURSDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Sweet Briar 2, Bridgewater 1
FOOTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 7
SOCCER
College Men
Mary Baldwin 1, Eastern Mennonite 0
College Women
Bridgewater 4, Eastern Mennonite 1
VOLLEYBALL
High School Girls
Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 0
Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 1
East Rockingham 3, Mountain View 0
Fort Defiance 3, Stuarts Draft 0
