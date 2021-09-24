THURSDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Sweet Briar 2, Bridgewater 1

FOOTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 7

SOCCER

College Men

Mary Baldwin 1, Eastern Mennonite 0

College Women

Bridgewater 4, Eastern Mennonite 1

VOLLEYBALL

High School Girls

Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 0

Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 1

East Rockingham 3, Mountain View 0

Fort Defiance 3, Stuarts Draft 0

