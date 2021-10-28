Thursday

FOOTBALL

High School

Broadway 49, Spotswood 14

Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14

East Rockingham 44, Madison County 13

Clarke County 14, Luray 0

Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22

Riverheads 56, Staunton 7

Central 48, William Monroe 21

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison 2, Elon 0

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Bull Run District Championship

East Rockingham 3, Central 2

