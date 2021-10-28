Thursday
FOOTBALL
High School
Broadway 49, Spotswood 14
Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14
East Rockingham 44, Madison County 13
Clarke County 14, Luray 0
Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22
Riverheads 56, Staunton 7
Central 48, William Monroe 21
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison 2, Elon 0
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Bull Run District Championship
East Rockingham 3, Central 2
