BASEBALL
College
James Madison 9, VMI 5
BASKETBALL
College Women
CAA Tournament
James Madison 81, Northeastern 65
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 2
College Women
Bridgewater 2, Shenandoah 0
VOLLEYBALL
High School
East Rockingham 3, Turner Ashby 0
Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 0
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 2
Rappahannock County 3, Page County 2
Luray 3, Strasburg 0
