WILLIAMSBURG — James Madison celebrated homecoming last week in Harrisonburg.
But for several of its players, it was another homecoming of a different sorts on Saturday when the Dukes visited William & Mary.
In all, the Dukes have 16 players who are from the Hampton Roads area, which the players refer to it as the “757" for its area code.
No one was happier to come home than quarterback Cole Johnson.
The redshirt senior quarterback put on a show as he completed 24 of 42 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown.
“It was really great coming back to the 757,” said Johnson, who starred at Cox High in Virginia Beach. “It’s pretty cool to come back to the 757 and see a lot of guys from my area, who are playing for both William & Mary and us. So it’s nice.”
Unfortunately for Johnson, his family wasn’t able to make the game. They were in New York celebrating senior day with his brother, Critt, who plays for the University at Albany.
But Johnson said coming home and getting the victory made the return home even more memorable.
“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “We have to keep this train rolling.”
It also was a big day for redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.
Tucker-Dorsey, who played at Lake Taylor High in Norfolk, was the second-leading tackler for the Dukes with eight. He also had five solo, one for loss and forced a fumble.
“It was good. You know they had a good atmosphere,” said Tucker-Dorsey. “Some of my family back home that don’t usually get to come to the game were here. It was great to be back.”
His supporters also included his high school coach Hank Sawyer.
“Hank was here and all of my high school coaches,” he said. “So it was really good.”
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti understands how important it was for his players to come home.
“Our guys get really excited to come back and play Richmond and William & Mary where their people can come and see them play. And we usually get big games from them,” he said. “It’s a key recruiting area for us. We usually do really well in Richmond and do really good in Virginia Beach and Tidewater. So, it’s a real plus.”
This game also marked the last time the Dukes will play William & Mary for awhile after they officially accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference earlier this month.
An FCS powerhouse that won the national titles in 2004 and 2016 and has made two other recent title-game appearances, the Dukes will begin a two-year transition to the FBS after this season and will join the Sun Belt with JMU's other sports joining the Sun Belt this summer.
The Dukes will join the same conference as Old Dominion University, which is about an hour south of Williamsburg.
Tucker-Dorsey is looking forward to it.
“Yeah, I need that,” said Tucker-Dorsey, who lives 15 minutes from ODU. “That’s really at the crib.”
