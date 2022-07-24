DAYTON — The annual Rockingham County Baseball League All-Star Game was set to take place on Saturday at Ruritan Park in Dayton, but Mother Nature had other plans as the game was canceled due to a downpour that came in just before the scheduled first pitch.
The East All-Stars were set to take on the West All-Stars and the rain held off enough during the day to allow the home run derby to take place, which was won by New Market’s Connor Houser.
There was also a Veteran's Game, played on Friday, that featured an array of former league greats coming together and suiting it back up for a night. As a first-time event, it was considered a success.
Ultimately, though, the All-Star Game was canned after the storm that came through left the field conditions unplayable for the evening on Saturday.
Stuarts Draft’s Terrell Thompson, a Waynesboro High School graduate and veteran of the league, won the derby back in 2018 and was excited to once again participate in the classic All-Star event.
“From the time I started playing in this league, I felt like it’s a brotherhood, it’s a bond,” Thompson said. “It’s a great time to be a part of the All-Star Game in Rockingham County.”
When Thompson first joined the RCBL, he was still in high school as a standout outfielder with the Little Giants and came into the adult-filled league because he wanted to challenge himself, first playing for the Clover Hill Bucks. In 2011, Thompson got the opportunity to play for the Waynesboro Generals. He enjoyed getting the chance to also play overseas for the Puerto Rican Islanders.
Now, he's one of the league's most familiar faces and one that fans around the entire league enjoy getting to see make big plays every summer.
“It’s beautiful over there [in Puerto Rico], the beaches are wonderful but it’s a grind,” Thompson said. “I had a blast.”
New Market infielder and recent Spotswood graduate Luke Keister, meanwhile, was excited to be an RCBL All-Star for the first time. A few years back, he played summer ball for Team Elite in North Carolina. On weekdays, he came to the county to watch the games and got offers from teams to play, eventually agreeing to play in 2020 and appearing in eight games for the Shockers.
“[It’s] really cool, [a] great environment and it just means a lot to do it with a lot of my buddies here as well,” Keister said.
Montezuma’s Jonathan Sexton plays baseball for Bridgewater College and he joined the RCBL so his coaches could “keep an eye” on him during the summer.
Sexton has many fellow teammates that play in the league and he said it’s important to build camaraderie outside of college baseball.
“Just being involved with the league and them having something like this is actually really cool to be a part of,” Sexton said. “It kind of makes you feel at home.”
Montezuma’s Hunter Clever is originally from Pennsylvania and loves playing in the league.
He also plays for Bridgewater College and for him, the RCBL was a great opportunity to play ball throughout the summer.
He said he takes a lot of pride in being an RCBL All-Star.
“This is a bigger-than-baseball event and something that the community can enjoy as well,” Clever said.
Gavin Rush, a Broadway alum and current infielder at Mary Baldwin University, also plays for Montezuma and this is his sixth year in the league.
He said playing in the league has been a fun experience for him ever since joining when he was in high school. He believes the RCBL All-Star game brings the community together.
“Everybody loves watching the game and even better, this year we get to bring it home to the home field,” Rush said. “It’s nice to see everybody come out and support us all.”
The game was dedicated to the late Ronald “Ronnie” Brunk, the well-beloved Montezuma coach who died last month.
Keister said it was a big deal to play the All-Star Game at the field Brunk once coached at.
“He just meant so much to the community … I always heard stories about him, just how good of a dude he was,” Keister said. “It just means a lot to be able to play this game in honor of him.”
Thompson’s heart goes out to Brunk’s family. He didn’t get to know Brunk well on a personal level, but he’s talked to him over the years he’s been in the league and he has the “utmost respect” for him.
“He’s put a lot of time into this league [and] into this Montezuma team to make it special throughout his 20-year career of coaching,” Thompson said.
This is Sexton’s first year with Montezuma and he said Brunk was the one who helped bring him to the team. He said Brunk was always encouraging and had straightforward, blunt honesty.
“Just having his love for the game and his passion helped brighten up the summer, even though being away from home and playing gets kinda tough,” Sexton said. “Having his love and support that he had really helped out.”
Clever only knew Brunk for two years but in that time, he became someone he looked up to. Clever described him as a “man of wisdom” on and off the field.
“He was definitely a role model in my life and someone Montezuma has played for basically the back half of the season and it really shows,” Clever said.
