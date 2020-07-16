Near the end of every James Madison women’s basketball season, Dukes coach Sean O’Regan lets his seniors give a speech to the rest of the team. This spring, five members of one of the most accomplished classes in school history spoke about the university, the program, and their teammates.
When it came time to talk about Brianna Tinsley, they had plenty to say.
“They all said she’s an absolute monster,” O’Regan said. “I’ve known her for a long time. I know how good she can be. But what really struck me was senior day when they gave those speeches. I think that she’s really good, but the fact that our best players are saying that about her...a little bit of that is because she wreaked havoc on them in practice.”
All of last season, Tinsley’s exploits were limited to the practice court. The redshirt junior point guard from Madison County sat out per NCAA rules after transferring from Virginia.
Tinsley played in 64 games, starting 55, during her two seasons with the Cavaliers, and was the starting point guard on Virginia’s NCAA Tournament team during her freshman year. But former Virginia coach Joanne Boyle retired after that season, and was replaced by Tina Thompson.
Tinsley averaged 7.8 points per game as a sophomore, but didn’t feel as comfortable with a new system and eventually transferred to JMU, the other school she strongly considered during the high school recruiting process.
“It was hard sitting out, but I definitely needed that, I think,” Tinsley said. “A lot of the seniors I looked up to and I was able to observe. They all go really hard in practice and were so talented, so to go against all five of them at one time, it was a tough thing to play against every day. But it was fun too.”
O’Regan, who was a longtime JMU assistant under Kenny Brooks, has seen a steady stream of talent come through the program through the years. But as he enters his fifth season as head coach, it is the first time reloading the Dukes has fallen squarely on him.
JMU’s backcourt has been loaded with talent and experience the past few years, including CAA Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls. But Smalls graduated along with all-conference backcourt mates Lexie Barrier and Jackie Benitez.
But O’Regan realizes not many coaches lose that much talent and have the luxury of then adding a successful ACC point guard to the lineup.
“For me, it is like we are still set,” O’Regan said. “I think we have two kids who can really help us at point guard with her and Maddie Green. If we didn’t have Brianna this year and it was Maddie’s turn to take over point guard, I think we are still in really good shape. But now we’ve got two.”
Green played nearly 22 minutes per game and averaged 2.1 assists last season as a sophomore. The Winchester product also shot 41 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and Tinsley’s presence could allow her to play more at the shooting guard spot.
It will be a very different look for the Dukes, who will replace four starters off last season’s regular-season CAA champion squad. With the addition of Tinsley and top-85 national recruit Jamia Hazell, JMU may play as many as three point guards at once.
But Tinsley is one who has already proven she has what it takes to excel in the CAA.
“To me, this is a pretty dynamic point guard we are adding in here,” O’Regan said. “She can score, she can pass and she can play with really good tempo. The number of high ball screens we put her in practice last year probably exceeded 1,000. I think she’s going to be confident and come out very aggressively.”
Bridgewater Notes
Both track & field programs at Bridgewater College have earned academic notice from the USTFCCCA. The women's program was named an All-Academic Team, while recent graduates Calista Ariel, English Jackson, Felicia Clements and Michael Lotts were named All-Academic Athletes. Distance runner Jackson is from Grottoes and went to Spotswood.
EMU Honors
Tim Jones, who completed his third season with EMU basketball, has been named to the 2019-20 National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court. Jones averaged 15.5 points per game last season; athletes must have a grade-point average of 3.2 or higher at the end of the academic year to be honored.
Broadway graduate Isaac Alderfer, as a sophomore in track & field, also gained academic honors from the USTFCCCA. He has a 3.96 GPA and was 40th nationally in the indoor 800m with a program-best time of 1:54.97. Both EMU teams also gained academic honors.
