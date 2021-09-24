TODAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Skyline at Luray, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Staunton, 7 p.m.
James River at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Bath County, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Hollins at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
