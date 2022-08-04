WOODSTOCK — Woodstock was taken down by Charlottesville 7-1 in Game 1 of the best-of-three Valley Baseball League championship series on Tuesday at Central High School.
“Offensively, I think we could’ve had a better approach at the plate,” River Bandits first baseman Jake Lycette said. “We were chasing early [and] not taking very good at-bats. Credit to their pitching staff, they’re very good but I think we could’ve played a little bit more of our style, drew more walks and small things like that.”
Charlottesville’s Carter Cunningham stepped up to the plate in the top of the fifth with the bases loaded and no outs. On the mound for Woodstock was Christian Gordon, who walked Cunningham — Gordon’s fourth straight walk — to force a runner into score.
With the bases still loaded, Trey Yunger laid down a single to drive in two more runs. This three-run inning was ultimately enough for the Tom Sox to seal the deal in Game 1.
Cunningham got the Tom Sox on the board in the top of the first after he slammed a solo home run to center field. The River Bandits knotted the game at one in the bottom of the first when R.J. Stinson scored on a passed ball. Woodstock struggled to get anything going offensively with only two hits in the game.
“I think we could’ve had better at-bats,” Stinson said. “I think we were just chasing pitches out of the zone and they kept us off balance a lot.”
The Tom Sox added some insurance runs in the top of the ninth as Kalvin Alexander drove in two runs on an RBI single. On the next at-bat, Alexander stole second and later scored on a passed ball for Charlottesville’s seventh run of the game.
Lycette said the team needs to do anything they can to get on base to come out with a win on the road in game two. Overall, he said they need to put more pressure on the pitchers.
“[We] just [have to] put the ball in play more honestly,” Lycette said. “Today we struggled with that, putting in play in key situations.”
Game 2 was set to take place at Charlottesville High School at 7 p.m on Wednesday. If the Tom Sox win, they would become the 2022 VBL Champions.
If the River Bandits win, they'd force a tie-breaking Game 3 tonight. Stinson said the team was going to have to do what they do best and swing at good pitches.
“Hopefully we can steal one tomorrow and get back here and play on our home field and win game three,” Stinson said.
Despite the loss, Lycette said it means a lot to be a part of the VBL Championship and it’s a special opportunity to try and win Woodstock its first summer league title.
“Since we’ve been here, we’ve realized just how much this means to the town of Woodstock and how much everybody’s bought in here,” Lycette said. “We really want to bring them that first summer league championship.”
Charlottesville 100 030 003 — 7 6 3
Woodstock 100 000 000 — 1 2 2
Bryan, Nove (6), Yesavege (9) and Alexander. Gordon, Glenn (5), Herrera (8), Lam (9) and Wachs. W — Bryan (1-0). L — Gordon (0-1). HR — CHA: Cunningham, first inning, none on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.