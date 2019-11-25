HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Top-seeded Towson swept No. 2-seed James Madison 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 in the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association volleyball tournament at the David S. Mack Physical Education Center on the campus of Hofstra University on Sunday.
The Dukes (20-8) got 11 kills apiece from seniors Briley Brind’Amour and M’Kaela White in the season-ending loss. The Tigers (28-2) were paced by Olivia Finckel, who had 14 kills and five digs.
To advanced to the championship match, JMU knocked off No. 6-seed Delaware 25-16, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15 in the semifinals on Saturday.
In other local sports this weekend:
Women’s Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 65, Apprentice School 54: Former Broadway standout Chrissy Delawder had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Eastern Mennonite past the Apprentice School in non-conference action on Saturday at Yoder Arena.
Constance Komara, a Harrisonburg alum, chipped in with 10 points for the Royals (1-4). The Apprentice School fell to 0-2.
William Peace 77, Bridgewater 60: On Sunday, Jaymesha Sanders scored 24 points to boost William Peace in a 77-60 non-conference win at Bridgewater College.
The Eagles, who fell to 0-5, were led by freshman Mary Ruth Shifflett, a Spotswood graduate. Shifflett had 13 points and two steals in the loss. William Peace improved to 5-1.
Men’s Basketball
Pfeiffer 98, Bridgewater 96 (OT): Josiah Avington’s runner ahead of the buzzer lifted Pfeiffer to a 98-96 non-conference win in overtime against Bridgewater College on Saturday at Nininger Hall.
The game was a back-and-forth affair with seven lead changes and 10 ties throughout the contest.
Avington, who had 20 points, was one of four double-digit scorers for Pfeiffer (5-1), though Jamaal David led all scorers with 27. BC (1-3) got a team-best 24 points from Chandler Murray and a double-double from Davrion Grier, who posted 13 points and 10 rebounds.
