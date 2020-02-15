Even in the darkest days of a program that’s mostly struggled since the mid-1990s, James Madison could usually count on beating Towson at home. Not Saturday night as the Tigers visited the Convocation Center and methodically dismantled the Dukes on the way to a 63-48 victory.
JMU got 24 points, including six 3-pointers from Matt Lewis, but struggled shooting as a unit while Towson got 14 points and nine rebounds from senior Brian Fobbs. The Tigers held JMU to just 34.5 percent shooting and didn’t allow many second-chance looks, winning the rebounding battle by 17.
“When guys are missing shots we can’t force things,” Lewis said. “Those are shots we shoot everyday in practice so we’ve just got to stay positive. But offense was what killed us today and it’s usually flip-flopped and we can’t get any stops. We’ve got to find a way to score and not put that much pressure on our defense.”
The Dukes won 21 of the first 25 meetings between the teams in Harrisonburg, including three straight in Louis Rowe’s first three seasons as head coach at his alma mater.
For all his struggles against the rest of the Colonial Athletic Association, including a 21-47 record in conference play over four seasons, Rowe came into the year 5-2 against Towson before the Tigers completed the regular season sweep Saturday.
“This is a big win for us,” Towson coach Pat Skerry said. “You know, we’ve had some tough losses here. We pride ourselves on defense and rebounding and this is a tough team to stop on offense. It’s a good win because we rebounded and we guarded.”
Lewis came out on fire for the Dukes (9-16, 2-12 CAA). The junior from Woodbridge nailed a trio of 3-pointers early in the game to move from ninth to seventh place on JMU’s all-time scoring list and finished the night with 1,477 for his career.
But Madison had trouble finding offense anywhere else and despite an impressive defensive effort early on, Towson (16-11, 8-5) put together a 12-2 run midway through the first half to build a five-point lead. The Tigers added another 8-0 spurt later in the half to push the lead to 12 points at intermission while Lewis and sophomore point guard Deshon Parker accounted for 22 of the Dukes’ 24 first-half points.
“They have guys who can make tough shots,” Rowe said. “When you have that group of guys and they can just suffocate you defensively, they get a lot of stops and have lots of opportunities to go on runs.”
Dwight Wilson came alive for JMU in the second half after being held scoreless in the first and finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. But nothing the Dukes could muster was enough to overcome a balanced effort from the Tigers.
Allen Betrand was the only other Towson player in double figures with 12 points. But with just eight scholarship players available thanks to injuries, six Tigers scored at least seven points and five grabbed at least five rebounds, including forward Dennis Tunstall who had eight of each.
Conversely, only four Dukes got on the scoreboard and junior Darius Banks, who had a career-high 27 at Towson last month, finished scoreless after going 0-for-12 from the field.
For JMU, what was supposed to be a turnaround season with four starters returning instead sees the Dukes all alone in last place in the CAA. A loss to Elon on Thursday would make it impossible for JMU to finish better than ninth after being picked to finish fourth with three first-place votes in the preseason poll.
Towson, on the other hand, moved into a tie for third and is only a half a game behind second-place William & Mary.
Just two weeks remain in the regular season for the Dukes to build any kind of momentum going into the CAA Tournament next month in Washington where JMU’s only hope of salvaging the season may be winning four games in four days.
“We had a bad year last year, which was uncommon for us,” Skerry said. “We just couldn’t win close games. But this group has really worked at it this off-season. But this is a hard JMU team to play against because of how talented they are on offense. I think if you ask anyone in our league they’ve had some unfortunate luck. That’s the reality of it, but I don’t think they are a team anybody wants to face come conference tournament time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.