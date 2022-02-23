Charles Thompson led a late surge for Towson as the Tigers turned a three-point game with eight minutes left into an 84-65 victory against visiting James Madison on Wednesday.
Thompson finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds while Terry Nolan Jr. rode a hot start to 21 points for Towson, who moved into a tie with UNC Wilmington atop the CAA standings with the win. JMU, which got 17 points from Terrence Edwards, fell to 15-13.
The Tigers built big leads in both halves, but JMU put together a run midway through the second that, for a moment, made it appear the Dukes had a chance. But Thompson scored big buckets and created second-chance opportunities for Towson, which soon pulled back away.
Cam Holden — who initially told the JMU staff he wanted to commit to the Dukes this summer, but found out credits from Tennessee-Martin wouldn’t transfer in his major to James Madison — finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
The Dukes started slow with two free throws from Julien Wooden, who finished with 10 points, providing the only JMU points in the opening four minutes. But Towson couldn’t run away early in what began as a typical sluggish Tigers pace.
But Towson shot well from deep in the opening half, hitting five of their first nine shots beyond the arc — three of them by Nolan — as the Tigers took a 10-point lead about nine minutes through the first. JMU continued to struggle from the field with the exception of a pair of 3-pointers from Wooden who kept the Dukes close with eight early points.
But that’s when Towson began to open it up. The Tigers forced three JMU turnovers during the course of a 10-0 run to grab a 35-21 lead with Thompson grabbing nearly every rebound that came off the rim.
Nolan’s offense and Thompson’s rebounding were enough for Towson to take a 46-31 lead into halftime. JMU began the second half with a deep 3-pointer by Charles Falden immediately followed by a steal and another trey by Tyree Ihenacho, making it a single digit Towson lead again.
But Nolan wasn’t about to cool down. His fifth 3-pointer gave him 21 points and the Tigers a 17-point lead just five minutes into the second. Still, JMU was far from done.
The Dukes put together a 16-2 run over five minutes, sparked by Jalen Hodge off the bench, to make it a game again as Vado Morse’s first 3-pointer of the game made it 60-57 Towson with less than nine minutes to go.
That was as close as JMU could get though. Thompson took over and quickly Towson had a double-digit lead again.
The Dukes and Tigers will face off again Saturday in Harrisonburg, the season finale for JMU after the CAA banned the Dukes from the league tournament ahead of the school’s move to the Sun Belt Conference.
James Madison 31 34 - 65
Towson 46 38 - 84
JAMES MADISON (65) Amadi 4 0-0 8, Morse 1 3-4 6, Edwards 7 3-3 17, Falden 2 0-0 5, Ihenacho 3 0-0 7, Savage 0 2-4 2, Hodge 4 0-0 10, Wooden 3 2-2 10. Totals 24 10-14 65.
TOWSON (84) Rizzuto 2 0-0 5, Gibson 1 0-0 3, Timberlake 6 0-0 14, Thompson 10 2-2 22, Holden 2 8-10 12, Nolan 8 0-0 21, Gray 1 2-2 5, Patterson 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 12-14 84
3-Point Goals: James Madison 7 (Wooden 2, Hodge 2, Morse, Falden, Ihenacho). Towson 10 (Nolan 5, Timberlake 2, Rizzuto, Gibson, Gray).
