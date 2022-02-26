With a postseason looming and potential for big things on the horizon, Towson visited the Atlantic Union Bank Center and made a statement Saturday afternoon, dominating James Madison like no other team has on the way to a 95-59 victory.
The Tigers (23-7, 14-3 CAA) are in a tight race with UNC Wilmington at the top of the Colonial Athletic Association standings with only the conclusion of a suspended game with Delaware remaining in the regular season after handing JMU its worst loss since a 38-point defeat at Old Dominion in the 2009 CollegeInsiders.com Tournament.
But if advanced metrics (Towson is No. 70 in the NET rankings, UNCW 193rd) and their respective performances against the Dukes are any indication, a year after finishing 4-14 Pat Skerry’s Towson team has to be considered the favorite heading into the CAA Tournament, an event which won’t include JMU after the league banned the Dukes ahead of the school’s move to the Sun Belt Conference.
“It was such a hard year for us last year,” Skerry said. “The train went off the tracks and I’m just appreciative of these guys who had surgeries and the new guys who came in. It’s as nice a group of guys I’ve ever been around in coaching. However this ends, I’m appreciative of the group.”
JMU finished the season 15-14 after a 9-2 start included victories against Virginia and longtime rivals George Mason and Old Dominion. But injuries, and some late-game controversies, haunted the Dukes as the season went along. James Madison completed back-to-back winning seasons for just the second time in the 21st century, but its final game in the CAA turned out to be one the Dukes will want to forget.
“It was a tough season with a lot of challenges,” JMU’s second-year coach Mark Byington said. “You hope we can regroup and come out here in the last game and play good basketball. But they made tough shots early and made plays. Our guys felt like the weight of the world was on their shoulders. We started pressing and didn’t make shots we normally make and it was like an avalanche.”
JMU’s Terrence Edwards had a career-high 29 points to lead all scorers, but Towson had three players in double figures, including Nicolas Timberlake with 25. Timberlake went 7-for-10 from 3-point range while the Dukes converted on just three 3-pointers as a team. Cam Holden added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers.
The squads were meeting for the second time in less than a week as the Tigers turned what was a three-point game with less than eight minutes to go into a blowout victory Wednesday night at Towson’s SECU Arena.
When they got together again in Harrisonburg the JMU fans came out in force with a loud and rowdy crowd of 5,168 for what was the program’s final game in the league in which it was a charter member. But the atmosphere didn’t have much detriment for Towson early as the Tigers drained five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes to race out to a 23-8 lead.
JMU’s shooting was as bad as Towson’s was good. The Dukes went 1-for-11 from 3-point range and shot just 23 percent from the field in the first half as the Tigers offense never faltered and Towson led by as many as 29 in the first half.
The Duke’s offense picked up a bit in the second half, though struggles from beyond the 3-point arc continued, but that really only meant trading baskets with Towson for a while without ever threatening to make a game of it.
Instead the Tigers hit a stretch midway through the second half where they scored three points — either from beyond the arc or the old-fashioned way at the free throw line — nearly every possession and stretched the lead to 79-36 with 9:13 left.
“Towson…I think they are playing best in the league right now,” Byington said. “They are playing terrific basketball and it’s a tough matchup for us. But at the same time, when they are making shots like that they are going to beat a lot of teams badly, just like they beat us.”
Though still only February, JMU can turn its attention toward the offseason. Charles Falden is the only Dukes player whose eligibility has expired and JMU is bringing in 6-9 shot blocking big man Jerrell Roberson from DeMatha Catholic High School outside Washington DC.
So at the moment Byington and Co. don’t even have to worry about filling any scholarships for next school year and can focus on getting the team healthy after Takal Molson and Terell Strickland each missed the second half of the season with injuries.
But the staff may have to wait and see which players may transfer out. Though several of the Dukes’ key players have already switched schools at least once, making it less likely they look to leave JMU under current transfer rules, Byington and Co. expect to see some roster turnover as he begins meeting with players in the coming days.
“You get to Monday and Tuesday of next week, we’re going to try to take advantage of it in recruiting,” Byington said of the unusually early start to the offseason. “Roster management is a big thing. Looking at your roster and what’s going forward and how you can have the best roster possible next year.”
Towson 45 50 - 95
James Madison 21 38 - 59
TOWSON (95) Thompson 1 2-2 4, Holden 4 4-4 12, Rizzuto 4 3-4 14, Gibson 2 2-2 8, Timberlake 9 0-0 25, Nolan 2 0-0 5, Gray 2 1-1 5, Paar 2 4-4 8, Hicks 2 0-0 4, Biekeu 2 0-0 4, Coleman 0 1-2 1, Held 1 0-0 3, Paterson 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 17-19 95.
JAMES MADISON (59) Amadi 2 4-5 8, Morse 2 4-4 8, Edwards 11 5-7 29, Falden 2 1-4 6, Ihenacho 1 0-0 2, Wooden 1 2-4 4, Sule 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 16-24 59.
3-Point Goals; Towson 14 (Timberlake 7, Rizzuto 3, Gibson 2, Nolan, Held). James Madison 3 (Edwards 2, Falden).
