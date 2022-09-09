PENN LAIRD — Spotswood held the ball for most of the first half in Friday’s high school football clash against Handley.
But when the Trailblazers went into the locker room, they were on the short end of a 21-0 score.
Handley struck for two big plays and took advantage of a late turnover to build the halftime lead on the way to a 28-0 victory against Spotswood.
“It’s one of those things where we have to play perfect and disciplined in situations,” said Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett, whose team had four turnovers in the contest. “We didn’t do that. We got down and shot ourselves in the foot. As a testament, Handley had something to do with that. They have guys who can make plays and we messed up two coverages and they made us pay for it.
“Then we turn the ball over and they make us pay for that. All of sudden we’re down 21-0 even though we controlled the ball.”
The Trailblazers (2-1) had a 14-play, 64 drive in the opening quarter that chewed up more than eight minutes off the clock before they turned the ball over on downs. On their second possession, Spotswood marched from the 38 and had he ball first-and-10 on the Judges 25 before a holding penalty helped stall that march.
Meanwhile, Handley (3-0) clicked on two big scoring plays in its first three possessions.
After taking the opening kickoff, the Judges faced a third-and-14 from their 31, but quarterback Davion Butler connected with Emerson Fusco for a 27-yard pass. On the next play, Hassan Akanbi took a counter around the left side and went untouched for a 42-yard TD. Bryce Pollak’s extra point made it 7-0 just 1:54 into the contest.
Spotswood’s first drive, fueled by the running of James Stowe, ended when Elliott Brown’s fourth-down pass from the 16 to Aiden Grefe was long and wide in the left corner of the end zone.
The Trailblazers failed again on the second drive on fourth down. Brown's pass was knocked away on fourth-and-18 from the Handley 35.
The Judges need just one play to score from there. Butler found a wide open Breylon Miller deep down the right sidelines and Miller stiff-armed one tackler on the way to a 65-yard TD pass that made it 14-0 with 5:32 left in the half.
Handley would add onto the lead after a lateral pass squirted free on third down and Reilynd Worrell recovered at the Trailblazers’ 29.
The Judges needed eight plays, including a fourth-and-2 conversion from the 8, to punch it in from there. Manno Lusca’s five-yard TD run made it 21-0 with 1:12 left in the half.
“They’ve definitely improved and done a lot of good things,” Handley coach Dan Jones said when asked about the first half. “They run hard and they pass he ball well.
"Our defense did a fantastic job. Offensively, we can’t just be a big-play team. We’ve got got to be able to drive the ball, but tonight we weren’t able to drive the ball because they did some good things against us.
Spotswood’s defense came up big twice to start the second half as Handley started their first two drives inside the 40. On the first which began at the 30, Handley had first-and-goal from the 4, but the Fernando Cruz-Bonilla had two tackles for losses to thwart the Judges.
After an interception gave Handley the ball at the 36, the Judges got one first down, but John Myers’ 13-yard sack of Butler forced a punt.
Spotswood nearly got on the board as Brown hit a streaking Matthew Craig for a 56-yard pass play as Handley’s Christian Metzger made a TD-saving tackle at the 39. The Judges, whose defense has given up just one TD this season, then forced a punt.
Butler put the game away on the third play of the fourth quarter. Rolling left on a pass play, the Handley quarterback found open spaces and took off. He picked up two blocks downfield and raced 67 yards for a score with 10:44 to go.
Stowe ran 19 times for 81 yards. Brown was 9 of 18 for 121 yards with two interceptions.
“We’re getting better,” Shifflett said. “I was happy with parts of the game. We were able to run the football and we were pretty balanced on offense. Our defensive front guys played really well. We competed at the line of scrimmage all night. They hit big plays on us and that in the end was what got us.”
Butler led Handley with 74 yards on six carries and complete 6 of 8 passes for 117 yards. The Judges did not have a turnover.
Handley 28, Spotswood 0
Handley 7 14 0 7 — 28
Spotswood 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
H—Akanbi 42 run (Pollak kick), 10:06
Second Quarter
H—Miller 65 pass from Butler (Pollak kick), 5:32
H—Lusca 5 run (Pollak kick), 1:12
Fourth Quarter
H—Butler 67 run (Pollak kick), 10:44
