Barring any unexpected departures, James Madison seems to have come out of the wildest month of transfer portaling any college basketball fan can remember in pretty good shape. Four players left the Dukes program while four incoming transfers committed to JMU.
Charles Falden (Winthrop), Takal Molson (Seton Hall), Tyree Ihenacho (North Dakota) and Alonzo Sule (Texas State) effectively replace outgoing transfers Jayvis Harvey, Michael Christmas, TJ Taylor, and Joel Mensah. While the departing players all have talent, their impact on Mark Byington’s program last season was mostly limited, with only Christmas playing more than 12 minutes per game. Now the Dukes add three guards who each have all-conference honors on their resume along with Sule, an athletic, experienced and productive post player who fills a need and fits head coach Mark Byington’s system.
It’s a good haul, which continues the program’s momentum after winning a CAA regular-season championship in Byington’s first season, and justifies optimism from the JMU fan base.
But the Dukes’ moves didn’t happen in a vacuum and nearly every program in the conference had an active April. If the Dukes have improved their roster, well, they might not be alone.
There could still be more movement about the portal, but now into May, it seems like a good time to gauge how each team in the Colonial has done in the transfer market.
JAMES MADISON
IN: Falden, Molson, Ihenacho, Sule.
OUT: Christmas, Harvey, Taylor, Mensah.
Six outgoing players including graduates Matt Lewis and Zach Jacobs provided JMU with a total win share (a statistic that measures a player’s overall value) of 5.1 last season. If you take the most productive seasons of the four incoming transfers -- that includes Molson’s sophomore season at Canisius before transferring to Seton Hall -- and the four incoming transfers produced a win share of 8.9. That’s an impressive number for four players and suggests the Dukes have added some serious depth to an already solid returning core.
NORTHEASTERN
IN: Nikola Djogo (Notre Dame), Joe Pridgen (UNCW)
OUT: Tyson Walker, J’Vonne Hadley
The 2020-21 regular season co-champs along with JMU, Northeastern lost one of the top players in the conference when rising junior guard Walker left for Michigan State. With the addition of Pridgen, the Huskies get another high-scoring guard while taking away one of the top players from a league rival. Djogo should also contribute right away as an experienced player with good size after averaging five points and three rebounds this season at Notre Dame.
HOFSTRA
IN: Zach Cooks (NJIT), Darlinstone Dubar (Iowa State), Alejandro Vasquez (St. Bonaventure), Jarrod Simmons (Penn)
OUT: Kevin Shutte, Shawndarius Cowart, Vukasin Masic
New head coach Speedy Claxton adds Cooks, who may remind Pride fans of the days when Claxton was a star guard on Long Island. Just 5-10, Cooks averaged 17 points per game last season. Dubar and Vasquez add even more guard depth. Of the players leaving, none were huge contributors. The biggest question for Hofstra might be whether any of its seniors, including high-scoring guard Jalen Ray, take advantage of their extra year of eligibility.
CHARLESTON
IN: Jordan Sechan (Bucknell), Fah’Mir Ali (Radford), Dalton Bolon (West Liberty), Nick Farrar (NC State), John Meeks (Bucknell)
OUT: Zep Jasper, Brevin Galloway, Payton Willis, Dontavious King, Brendan Tucker, DeAngelo Epps, Jeffrey McInnis, Lorenzo Edwards, Cam Copeland, D’Avion Houston, Samba Ndiaye, R.J. Ogom.
A whole lot of talent left Charleston when Earl Grant took the Boston College job, but new coach Pat Kelsey quickly added some solid players, including Meeks, who averaged 25 points at Bucknell. Ali had a solid freshman season at Radford and Farrar is a talent who could shine in the CAA. Kelsey had great success taking on D-II transfers at Winthrop, and Bolon was an All-American at West Liberty. It’s a whole new Cougars team, but it could be a good one.
TOWSON
IN: Terry Nolan (Bradley), Chase Paar (George Washington), Antonio Rizzuto (Albany), Cam Holden (UT Martin)
OUT: Demetrius Mims, Jakigh Dottin
The Tigers needed a boost and found some quality players on the transfer market. Holden likely would have landed at JMU if not for some credits in his major not transferring, but he should be a nice fit in Pat Skerry’s system as an inside-out threat who goes to the glass hard. Holden, Nolan and Rizzuto were all double-figure scorers this season while Paar adds size and was a solid player in the Atlantic 10.
UNC WILMINGTON
IN: James Baker (Morehead State), Jaylen Fornes (Nicholls State), Alec Oglesby (Cleveland State)
OUT: Jake Boggs, Joe Pridgen, John Bowen, Ja’Juan Carr, Imajae Dodd, Jay Estime, Brian Tolefree
Fornes, who has never quite reached the promise he showed early in his career, joins a growing trend of players transferring back to his original school. Fornes played three seasons for the Seahawks the first time around before sitting out one year and playing last season for Nicholls State, where he averaged nine points. Baker gives UNCW a 6-6 forward who is a solid rebounder and Oglesby should be in the rotation, but the Seahawks could be on the lookout for more talent as the rebuild continues.
ELON
IN: Torrence Watson (Missouri)
OUT: Brandon Harris, Lars Nilsen, Simon Wright
The Phoenix did well on the transfer market in Mike Schrage’s first two offseasons, but at this point Elon looks to be building around the high school recruiting classes he landed since arriving. Perhaps Watson, who went from part-time starter as a freshman at Mizzou to seeing minimal playing time this season as a junior, can add some more punch to a roster that includes All-CAA guard Hunter McIntosh and should get talented players such as Zach Ervin and JaDun Michael back healthy.
DREXEL
IN: Melik Martin (Monmouth), Tre Brown (CSU Pueblo)
OUT: TJ Bickerstaff, Tadas Korarinas
Losing Bickerstaff to Boston College hurts after his emergence late in the season was a major reason why the Dragons were able to emerge from an unusual CAA Tournament and get to the NCAA Tourney. But Drexel picked up backcourt firepower. Martin was a key player on a good Monmouth team. Brown started his career at Coastal Carolina before spending time at Division II CSU Pueblo and is a good 3-point shooter.
WILLIAM & MARY
IN: Brandon Carroll (Florida Southern)
OUT: Luke Loewe
The Tribe pipeline to the Big Ten continued this offseason with Luke Loewe heading to Minnesota. He’ll certainly be missed as he’d developed into one of the top players in the league with steady improvement in each of his three seasons. Division II standout Brandon Carroll, a 6-7 forward who averaged 11 points, is the third Florida Southern player to make the jump to Division I this spring. He began his career at Bryant.
DELAWARE
IN: Jameer Nelson Jr. (George Washington)
OUT: None
Nelson left GW and chose the Blue Hens midseason and should add even more depth to the Delaware roster after averaging eight points per game for the Colonials. But Martin Ingelsby’s biggest and most lucrative recruiting efforts this spring was convincing his best veteran players to come back to Newark for another year. Dylan Painter, Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson all elected to use their extra year of eligibility and stay at UD, giving the Hens as experienced and talented a core group as anybody in the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.