The college basketball world is on pace to once again see a record number of Division I transfers and the trend will have an effect on James Madison’s offseason.
As of Monday afternoon, more than 430 players had already entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, including three from JMU. Sophomore guard Jayvis Harvey and junior forward TJ Taylor each put their names into the portal late last week. Sophomore Michael Christmas joined them on Monday.
Harvey and Christmas each originally signed to play for former Dukes coach Louis Rowe and stuck with JMU last spring after Rowe was replaced by former Georgia Southern coach Mark Byington.
Christmas was the VHSL Class 6A Player of the Year coming out of Landstown High School in Virginia Beach and one of the highest-rated recruits during Rowe’s tenure, with JMU and Old Dominion the finalists for his services. Christmas averaged six points and 3.5 rebounds off the bench this season.
“I just felt like I needed a change that would benefit myself more,” Christmas told the Daily News-Record.
Harvey, who graduated from Southern Durham High School in North Carolina, played in 17 of the Dukes’ 20 games this season. He averaged 1.7 points in 11.5 minutes per game.
Taylor, a Chesapeake product who began his college career at Wyoming, spent just one season at JMU after transferring last spring. Taylor was a starter for the Cowboys, but never cracked the regular rotation at JMU.
After playing primarily in the post at Wyoming but wanted to play more at guard according to Byington, originally expected to redshirt the 2020-21 season. He was given a waiver for immediate eligibility in November, but played in just seven games and scored a total of 12 points.
The Dukes have three incoming freshmen signed - three-star point guard Andrew McConnell from Atlanta, point guard Jaylen Stinson from Philadelphia and combo guard Devon Savage from Washington - but could look to the transfer market to fill the most recent vacancies.
JMU is in the mix for two of the most high-profile names to enter the transfer portal this spring: Tennessee-Martin swingman Cam Holden and VMI guard Greg Parham.
Holden, a 6-foot-5 slasher, played high school basketball in Georgia and got to know Byington and his staff at that time. After becoming a junior college All-American, Holden played last season for the Skyhawks, averaging nearly 15 points and nine rebounds per game to earn Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year honors.
But UT-Martin coach Anthony Martin passed away suddenly just before the beginning of the season and Holden was one of several Skyhawks who announced their intention to transfer. Holden took a virtual tour of JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center with assistant coach Andrew Wilson, then was offered a scholarship the day Harvey and Taylor announced they were leaving.
“I’m glad they called me,” Holden told the Daily News-Record. “I don’t have to build a relationship with that staff because I’ve known them since my junior year of high school.”
Parham, a 6-4 Richmond native, averaged 18.4 points, four assists and 3.9 rebounds for the Keydets this year as a senior while shooting better than 43 percent from 3-point range. He told the Roanoke Times he intended to take advantage of the NCAA offering players an extra year of eligibility, but must transfer because VMI does not offer graduate degrees.
Along with the Dukes, Radford and VCU are reported to be in pursuit of the first-team All-Southern Conference performer.
Also entering the transfer portal on Monday was Charlotte freshman Caleb Byrd. Guard Byrd, a three-star prospect coming out of high school, played in just a handful of games for the 49ers this season. He originally signed to play for Byington at Georgia Southern, but was released from his letter of intent last April after Byington left for JMU.
Other notable names in the transfer portal include Fairleigh Dickinson guard Jahlil Jenkins, a Shenandoah Valley product from Jefferson County, W.Va., who averaged 16.8 points per game this season, and former Mount St. Mary’s standout Jalen Gibbs, who previously played for The Mount with JMU’s third-team All-CAA guard Vado Morse.
BONUS TIME
Despite an early exit in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, the turnaround season for James Madison will lead to a slightly bigger paycheck for the Dukes’ first-year head coach.
Byington, whose initial contract pays him a total of $450,000 annually and runs through the 2025-26 seasons, earned additional incentives totaling $25,000. The deal calls for a $15,000 bonus for winning the CAA regular- season championship. Byington also picked up another $10,000 for being named the conference Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.