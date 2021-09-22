Before arriving at James Madison, second-year Dukes coach Mark Byington went against Alonzo Sule multiple times. Byington, then the head coach at Georgia Southern, always worried about how to stop Sule, then a power forward for Sun Belt Conference foe Texas State.
Usually, by the time the game was over, Byington had a different thought. Why were the Bobcats not coming up with more ways to utilize such an explosive player?
“I very well could see him having more success with the way we play than the previous school,” Byington said. “We coached against him about four times and I remember saying to my staff I didn’t look forward to going against him the rest of his career. That always stuck in my mind and he’s adjusting here very quickly and we kind of like the quicker posts.”
Byington and the JMU staff snatched Sule up when he hit the transfer portal last spring. The Houston native was solid last season for Texas State, scoring close to eight points and grabbing more than three rebounds per game last season as a junior. But under first-year Texas State coach Terrence Johnson those numbers were down from his sophomore season.
Even more striking, a career 55-percent shooter, Sule hit just 48 percent from the field as a junior. In the case of Byington and Sule, the admiration for the opponent went both ways with Sule thinking the coach ran a system in which he could thrive.
He also found out the Dukes spend more time in the weight room and Sule has bulked up in his first few months in Harrisonburg.
“I think this style of play fits me a lot more,” Sule said. “I’ve known the coaching staff for a while and that played a big role in me coming here. I love the strength program here. It’s definitely different and I feel like it gets you right. I’ve actually put on like 10 pounds since I’ve gotten here. I’m stronger and have maybe even a little more spring too.”
Byington’s first season at JMU might have offered even more hints to how Sule will operate for the Dukes.
For JMU fans who enjoyed the play of Justin Amadi last season, there’s reason to think the addition of Sule could be twice as nice. The similarities between Amadi, who averaged nearly 10 points per game as a freshman and was one of the most efficient offensive players in the country last season, and the newcomer tend to stand out.
Both stand 6-7 and with listed weights between 215 and 220 pounds. Sule and Amadi are also both incredibly athletic and known for ferocious dunks. There are some differences to their games, however. Amadi got most of his buckets last season in transition or off the lob on pick-and-roll plays. He’s also becoming quite comfortable stretching the floor after making all three of his 3-point attempts as a freshman. The Greenville, S.C., product is particularly effective at the top of the key.
You can expect the newcomer to look for similar ways to get to the rim, but Sule is also a bit more comfortable playing with his back to the basket and has a series of post-up moves that compliment his athleticism.
“He’s not an absolute banger on the block going against somebody who weighs 250 pounds,” Byington said. “He can use his athletic ability and quickness. That’s something that fits well with us. He’s done very well with our ball screen actions and does well with the ball in his hands on the perimeter. And right now probably he is our best low-post scorer on the team too. He gives us a lot of different dimensions.”
Sule also brings maturity to the Dukes. He redshirted as a true freshman then played three seasons at Texas State before coming to JMU as a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
He and Amadi have enjoyed having each other to battle against during summer workouts and as the Dukes prepare for the official start of practice later this month.
“When I first saw Alonzo the first thing I noticed was how hard he plays and how athletic he was,” Amadi said. “He gives me a challenge everyday and we’re pushing each other everyday.”
Byington likes to play up-tempo, often with four guards and multiple ball handlers on the floor. But as both big men continue to develop their perimeter skills, the Dukes are looking at sets that have Sule and Amadi playing together.
“That could be a pretty fearsome duo,” Byington said. “It’s not just one or the other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.