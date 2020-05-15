With five transfers entering the James Madison men’s basketball program and six more leaving, how the NCAA decides to rule on eligibility for players leaving their previous school figures to be a hot topic around Harrisonburg.
At this point it is not at all clear how many players coming or going from JMU will have to sit out next season, nor even what might be required to request immediate eligibility.
“There are a couple of steps you have to take to get somebody immediately eligible,” first-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “First thing we have to do is get them fully admitted into school. The next thing is contacting their former school and seeing if there is a possibility for a waiver.”
What is known is that incoming guard Rashawn Fredericks, who joins the Dukes after playing at Cincinnati two seasons ago and attending UAB this past school year, is eligible right away as a graduate transfer.
Four other new JMU players — Vado Morse, Joel Mensah, TJ Taylor, and Jalen Hodge — all played two seasons at Division I schools. The six players leaving JMU — Darius Banks, Dwight Wilson, Deshon Parker, Devon Flowers, Zyon Dobbs, and Quinn Richey — are also all undergraduate transfers.
Typically that would mean each would have to sit out the coming season and play as juniors in 2021-22. But 2020 is anything but a typical year.
In response to COVID-19 and increasingly public sentiment in favor of more freedom for college athletes, the NCAA will vote later this year, perhaps as early as next week, on extending the one-time transfer waiver that exists in most sports to include football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and men’s ice hockey.
That would mean players could transfer between Division I schools once during their careers without having to sit out. However, recent indications from the NCAA Board of Governors suggest such a change wouldn’t go into effect until 2021, meaning players transferring this spring and summer would still be subject to a year in academic residence.
But there are other possibilities as schools can apply to the NCAA for various other types of transfer waivers. Byington told the Daily News-Record the Dukes would pursue waivers for at least a couple of their newcomers.
“During the recruiting process with these guys, there’s been a couple of them where we feel like they are going to be immediately eligible,” Byington said. “Unless the NCAA completely does a 180 on things they’ve done even the past five or 10 years, I think a couple of them are going to be eligible next year.”
JMU doesn’t expect to have an answer on the eligibility requests for at least six weeks, but among the reasons for optimism has been the NCAA’s response to COVID-19.
Though the NCAA Board of Governors stopped short of recommending immediate eligibility for all transfers, the board did “recommend the waiver process be sensitive to student-athlete well being, especially those impacted by COVID-19, in the interim period.”
Like many NCAA declarations, this statement leaves room for interpretation, and just about any individual could argue they have been “impacted by COVID-19” in some way.
JMU can submit transfer waivers on behalf of their new players along with documentation that the departure from the previous school came as a result of circumstances outside the players’ control.
One common assertion in these cases, and one that seems to apply to players both joining and leaving the Dukes, is that the player was encouraged to leave by the coaching staff.
“There is a thing that is called a run-off waiver,” Byington said. “About 80 percent of the guys who applied for the run-off waiver last year were immediately eligible. A run-off waiver basically says that the coach at the previous school says they don’t want you here anymore or you’d be better off somewhere else.”
It remains to be seen which incoming Dukes might fall under this category. Hodge, who was one of the top players at Louisiana-Monroe last season when healthy, told the Daily News-Record he didn’t plan to apply for a waiver.
For Morse, Mensah, and Taylor, their playing time and usage decreased at their previous schools, which could be part of the basis for a run-off waiver.
While Byington and his staff work with those players’ previous programs to secure the needed documentation, other schools might soon come to JMU for the same thing.
The Dukes have secured eight newcomers from next season with three high school prospects joining the five transfers. At various points this spring the Dukes appeared to be over the limit of 13 scholarship players. The past two weeks — as JMU continued to add players — Flowers, Richey and Dobbs all announced their intention to transfer from JMU, once again leaving the program at 13.
But Flowers said he and some others who had left the program would have preferred to stay. Flowers said earlier this week the JMU coaches hadn’t yet discussed the possibility of a run-off waiver with him, but it was something he wanted to explore.
“I wouldn’t let this stop me from my dream,” Flowers said. “They haven’t talked to me about (waivers), but it is something I plan on asking them.”
Some have criticized the approach. Desmond Eastmond, a basketball trainer in Georgia who had previously been banned from coaching in AAU circuits and has been tied to allegations of recruiting violations at North Carolina State, tweeted on Tuesday that JMU wasn’t welcome to recruit in Georgia.
Eastmond later posted that after a phone call with Dukes' assistant Andrew Wilson the issue had been cleared up.
Still, the lack of a universal one-time transfer waiver that exists in many other NCAA sports leaves plenty of question marks for both players and coaches in the weeks ahead.
“A lot of times it can be a mutual thing,” Byington said. “Maybe they want your scholarship, or maybe they just want you to be happy and they feel like you would be happier somewhere else. It happened a lot last year. For next season we’re counting on it happening for us too.”
Draft Deadline Extended
The date for underclassmen in the NBA Draft to withdraw and retain eligibility was delayed this week. Originally, players such as JMU’s Matt Lewis had to pull out of the draft by June 3 to be able to return to college and play next season.
That deadline was extended indefinitely. The NBA Draft is tentatively scheduled for June 25, but it is widely thought that date will also be pushed back. Lewis averaged 19.5 points per game for the Dukes last season and entered the draft this spring while retaining the option of returning to JMU.
Softball Boost
Good news for the James Madison softball team became official with the announcement that standout seniors Kate Gordon, Odicci Alexander, and Madison Naujokas would return to use their extra year of eligibility in 2021.
It had been previously reported the trio planned to return after the NCAA granted an extra year to spring sport athletes whose seasons were cut short. Gordon of Page County is the program’s all-time leading home run hitter with 50 while Alexander is a two-time CAA Player of the Year. Naujokas has started 196 games at second base for the Dukes with a .951 fielding percentage.
Bridgewater Kicker Heads to JMU
Connor Madden, a placekicker who spent the past two years at Bridgewater College, announced Friday he is transferring to JMU. Madden, a native of Reston, had yet to make an appearance for the BC varsity team and moves down the road to the Dukes with three years of eligibility remaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.