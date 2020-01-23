WILLIAMSBURG — William & Mary dominated James Madison from start to finish behind huge games from Andy Van Vliet and Nathan Knight on the way to an 88-75 victory Thursday night at Kaplan Arena.
The Tribe (15-6, 7-1) stayed atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings while officially sending JMU (8-11, 1-7) into a tie for last place with UNC Wilmington and Elon.
The Dukes never led and trailed by 28 in the second half before making the final score look more respectable down the stretch. It was JMU’s fifth consecutive loss.
“Nathan Knight on the perimeter is a problem,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said in a post-game interview. “Van Vliet on the perimeter is a different problem. And obviously we didn’t shoot well.”
William & Mary shot nearly 60 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range, led by the 7-footer Van Vliet. The Wisconsin transfer scored 22 points and made 4 of 6 from behind the arc. He added seven rebounds and eight blocked shots as JMU had no answer for the Tribe’s tall duo.
Senior Nathan Knight, a 6-10 center, had 19 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. It was his Division I-leading 16th double-double of the season. Luke Loewe chipped in 18 points for William & Mary.
“We knew we were going to have to change defenses and we knew ultimately they were going to throw it to Nathan Knight,” Rowe said. “Obviously he’s a really good player. It was different. Guys coming from high school had never seen two bigs like that. They didn’t expect Van Vliet to shoot like that.”
Darius Banks scored 24 points to lead JMU and Matt Lewis added 22, nine of those in game’s final two-and-a-half minutes. Deshon Parker had 14 points and six rebounds for the Dukes, who shot just 34 percent from the field.
JMU returns to action Saturday at Elon, which fell to Towson, 72-61, Thursday night.
