There are a trio of Bridgewater Community Little League teams that will compete in their respective state tournaments this weekend.
The BCLL Major Softball team, which features players ages 11 and 12, will get the luxury of hosting its state tournament at Oakdale Park. Teams from around the Commonwealth made their way to Turner Ashby High School on Wednesday for the opening ceremonies and league play began Thursday afternoon at the Bridgewater park.
Coached by former big-leaguer and Virginia Tech, Turner Ashby and Rockingham County Baseball league standout Addison Bowman, along with Jonah Pence and Duane Hensley, the Major Softball team went 5-0 in the District 3 tournament earlier this month, outscoring opponents 68-1.
The team, which defeated Strasburg 10-0 for the District 3 title, consists of Carlee Dean, Violet Pence, Cathryn Caffrey, Courtney Hensley, Maddie Wolfe, Kennedy Shiflet, Azlyn Bowman, Cori Hoover, Lexi Lind, Karigan Miller, Belle Thyson, McKinley Miller and Harper Bowman.
On Thursday, the Major Softball team opened up the state tournament with a convincing 14-0 win over District 2 after jumping out to a 9-0 lead through the game’s first two innings. They’ll be back in action today at 10 a.m. against District 10 and face District 11 on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The championship game, if they make it there, is Sunday at Oakdale Park.
The BCLL Minor Softball team, consisting of ages 9 and 10, also won the District 3 tournament with an 8-7 win over Strasburg. Coached by Jon and Tim Higgs, along with Eric Simmons, the team went 5-1.
Members of the Minor Softball team are Parker Jennings, Kara Farkas, Elliana Coffey, Harper Sprouse, Mackenzie Wilharm, Katie Higgs, Sara Morton, Madison Gentry, Reese Arbogast, Henley Higgs, Macy Randolph, Beth Mantz, and Peyton Simmons and the team is set to begin state play this afternoon with a long trip to Coeburn.
As for the BCLL Major Baseball team, it will begin its state tournament today in Poquoson after going a perfect 6-0 and outscoring opponents 55-6 en route to a District 3 championship.
Members of the Major Baseball team are Colt Jennings, Bradley Stevens, Jackson Healy, Brennan Batman, Lucas Davenport, Carter Lehman, Tucker Breeden, Tanner Royston, Jack Langhans, Josh Landis, Jake Forosisky, Tristan Skelton, and Parker Harold.
