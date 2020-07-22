It hasn't caused issues in the dugout. It wasn't a major disagreement.
But maybe just call it a difference in opinion? That's what Bryce Suters is doing.
The Broadway senior is one of three future James Madison University baseball players with Clover Hill in the Rockingham County Baseball League this summer. On a roster filled with veteran talent far removed from their high school and college playing days, the youngsters have brought a unique dynamic.
“These older guys, they don’t see baseball how I see it," Suters said. "I steal bags, have a lot of energy. They’re all about the little things. I can see that, too, but I like to bring the youth into the County League and show that energy by playing my game.”
Suters committed to JMU the summer before his junior season — one that was cancelled by the Virginia High School League in March due to COVID-19. Grant Painter and Braeson Fulton, a pair of former Riverheads standouts, signed with the Dukes earlier this year. They also lost their senior seasons of high school baseball as a result of the ongoing global pandemic.
“Getting the news that we weren’t going to get to play our high school season was tough, but getting to play some baseball before heading off to JMU was definitely good news," Painter said. "I’m just really excited to get to play a little bit before heading up there.”
The defending RCBL champion Bucks entered Wednesday with a 9-6 record and in third place in the league standings. Painter played with Clover Hill during last year's championship run, but this is the first time Suters and Fulton have suited up in the County League.
“It’s awesome to have the opportunity to play," Fulton said. "In this league, it’s very competitive. I’ve seen a lot of good arms and I’ve learned a lot from just being around all those older guys.”
The RCBL is arguably as talented as its ever been this summer due to the Valley Baseball League canceling its 2020 season. There has been an influx of Division I talent in the league, resulting in much more competitive games each night.
And in spite of the growing number of current Division I players on other rosters, Clover Hill features plenty of former area standouts that were once in the same position that Suters, Fulton and Painter are this summer.
Whether it's former Turner Ashby standouts Tyler Bocock (Stetson) and Cody Warner (Virginia Military Institute) or Fort Defiance alum Blake Sipe (Radford), the Bucks have players that can give both game and life advice to their young assets.
“It’s an awesome opportunity to still be able to play," Suters said. "Playing in the RCBL has allowed me to stay sharp. They have all helped me a lot with the little things. They’ve helped me a lot with my [travel ball] tournaments on the weekends.”
Fulton added: “They’ve been around the game a long time and they have a lot of knowledge for the game. It’s been cool just to sit back and listen and grow and learn from those older guys.”
First-year Clover Hill coach Kevin Chandler, a former Harrisonburg and Bridgewater College standout, has praised the trio of youngsters for their ability to quickly adapt to how things are done in the RCBL's most successful organization.
“They bring good energy and they’re fun to be around," Chandler said. "They want to learn, want to get better and want to do what’s best for the team. They’re great to have. They fit right in. Early on, you can see that we welcomed them with open arms. They get to be themselves and that’s what allows them to dive into the team and jump right in.”
Fulton has played in 13 games at catcher for the Bucks, hitting .323 with three RBIs while Painter has played in 15 games as an infielder, batting .133 with a homer and five RBIs. Suters, meanwhile, has been electric in just six games played with a .423 batting average, five doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.
“We are young, so we can use our legs and run," Fulton said. "We don’t really think about the whole load management thing. I think it’s just differences in age, but everyone is still out there playing hard. We’re just younger, so we can use our legs a little more.”
The culture at Clover Hill is praised often both inside the team and around the league. It's one that Painter said he became familiar with last year and has introduced his future JMU teammates to this summer.
“It’s great," Painter said. "The Clover Hill fans are definitely the most passionate fans, I believe. Every home game is packed. The culture is special. We’re a group of brothers that share a special bond through the game of baseball.”
With just a handful of regular season games remaining before Fulton and Painter head off to JMU and Suters prepares for his senior year of high school, the group can't help but look ahead to the next time they could potentially play together at Veterans Memorial Park.
“I’m super excited," Fulton said. "We’ve got a lot of good guys coming in. There are a lot of good guys there. I think the energy and what they got going at JMU right now is what is going to be perfect for guys. We’re all ready to go and start winning some games.”
And for Suters, while it may be different from the traditional style many are used to seeing, he said he won't change his approach to the game anytime soon. In fact, he'll maintain who he is and play with that same swagger all the way to JMU.
“I’m pumped up," Suters said. "The coaches over at James Madison are great. I can’t wait to get rolling in my own city, playing for the people of Harrisonburg. I’m looking forward to seeing what we do. We have big goals and I know we’re going to accomplish them.”
