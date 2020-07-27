Plenty of questions remain about the upcoming college basketball season, but James Madison's prospects for 2020-21 got a whole lot brighter Monday.
The Dukes announced incoming transfers Jalen Hodge, Joel Mensah and Vado Morse had all been granted waivers by the NCAA for immediate eligibility.
All three have two seasons left to play and join graduate transfer Rashawn Fredericks, who last played at Cincinnati during the 2018-19 season, as experienced newcomers eligible to play during Mark Byington's first season as head coach at JMU.
"We're obviously very excited to have confirmation from the NCAA that these three will be immediately eligible," Byington said via press release. "Not only are they talented players, but they are experienced players. With COVID-19, we have had limited access to our student-athletes, which puts a premium on having guys who know how to navigate a unique season."
Hodge, who comes to JMU from Louisiana Monroe, could immediately push for playing time at point guard. Hodge battled injuries during much of his two seasons at ULM, averaging, 7.7 points as a sophomore, but was among the most efficient guards in the Sun Belt Conference when healthy.
Morse, who was the NEC Rookie of the Year as a freshman at Mount St. Mary's, saw his minutes and production decrease a bit during his sophomore season. But the Suitland, Md., product averaged nearly 13 points per game over two seasons and could give the Dukes another volume scorer in the backcourt.
Mensah, a 6-10 native of Ghana, averaged just five minutes per game over two seasons at San Diego State, but gives JMU more size than it has had in the regular rotation the past few seasons.
JMU signed eight newcomers this spring -- including three incoming freshmen and a fifth transfer, former Wyoming forward TJ Taylor. Taylor, who averaged seven points per game and started for the Cowboys during the second half of his sophomore season, may sit out this season to play as a redshirt junior in 2021-22.
