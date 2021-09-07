TODAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Nelson County at Page County, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Luray, Strasburg vs. Central at Bryce Resort, 4 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Randolph-Macon Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Mary Washington, 7 p.m.
High School
Luray at Strasburg, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Charlottesville, 6:45 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.