TODAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Nelson County at Page County, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Luray, Strasburg vs. Central at Bryce Resort, 4 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Randolph-Macon Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Mary Washington, 7 p.m.

High School

Luray at Strasburg, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at Charlottesville, 6:45 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Staunton at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.

