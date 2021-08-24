TODAY

GOLF

High School

Broadway, Clarke County, Page County vs. Central at Bryce Resort, 4 p.m.

East Rockingham, Strasburg vs. Madison County at Greene Hills Club, 4 p.m.

Spotswood, E.C. Glass vs. Western Albemarle at Old Trail Golf Club, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Tandem Friends, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Spotswood at East Rockingham, 6:45 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.

Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 7:15 p.m. 

Waynesboro at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

