TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County and Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby at Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m.

Madison County and Rappahannock County at Page County, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College Women

Ferrum at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at The Miller School, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Wakefield, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Grace Christian, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Luray at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.