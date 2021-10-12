TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County and Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby at Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m.
Madison County and Rappahannock County at Page County, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College Women
Ferrum at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at The Miller School, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Wakefield, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Grace Christian, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Luray at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
