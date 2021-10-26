VOLLEYBALL
High School Girls
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Blue Ridge Conference Quarterfinals
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke Catholic, 6 p.m.
College Women
Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Hampden-Sydney at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Virginia Independent Conference Quarterfinals
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 4 p.m.
