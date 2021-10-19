Today
SOCCER
College Men
American at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Averett at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 6:45 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
Strasburg at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
Luray at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.
