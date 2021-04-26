BASEBALL

College

Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

High School

Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Broadway, 6 p.m.

Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Girls

Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Randolph at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 3 p.m.

Bridgewater at Roanoke (DH), 5 p.m.

High School

Page County at Stonewall Jackson, 5:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Broadway, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Hargrave Military Academy, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

