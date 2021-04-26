BASEBALL
College
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
High School
Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 6 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Girls
Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Randolph at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 3 p.m.
Bridgewater at Roanoke (DH), 5 p.m.
High School
Page County at Stonewall Jackson, 5:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Hargrave Military Academy, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.