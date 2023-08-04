For Harrisonburg Turks manager Bob Wease, it had been 11 years since he led his squad to the Valley Baseball League title.
Wease, who sold the team to Gerald Harman prior to the start of the summer season, didn't have to wait one more year this time around. The longtime manager and Valley League lifer captured the elusive championship on the very day he won his previous trophy: Aug. 4.
Paced by timely hitting, the Turks knocked off the Charlottesville Tom Sox 9-5 in game two of the championship series on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Park to sweep the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
“Right now I’m on cloud nine,” Wease said shortly after the win, still clutching the final out ball in his left hand as he stood on the field soaked from a postgame water cooler shower. “I love these guys, they’ve played hard for me all season. It’s not about Bob Wease winning the pennant, a coach is only as good as his players.”
Well for Wease, who’s been around the Valley League as a player, coach or owner since 1960, his players hit the ball well down the stretch and propelled his squad to the league title.
After a 13-11 start to the season, the Turks finished the season as winners of 21 of their final 26 games, including five straight wins to close the playoffs.
The difference? Wease’s team stayed in Harrisonburg for the entire year and he had a large portion of his squad left for the championship series, unlike Charlottesville, who played the final two games with 13 players on the roster.
“Last year, we lost 10 ball players and it got frustrating,” Wease said. “But this year, most of the guys stayed and we won it. I’m happy.”
Harrisonburg secured the crown thanks to a two-run insurance blast from South Alabama slugger Micah Morgan, who sent a towering shot over the right field fence and brought the crowd of 707 to its feet.
And as Morgan watched the ball fly, he let out a joyful yell and rounded the bases as the rest of the Turks stood just outside the dugout to greet him seconds after he crossed the plate.
“It was an incredible feeling,” said Morgan, who went 2-for-5 with the home run and four RBI. “You could say I was slacking a little bit tonight, so just getting the bat on it just felt extremely good. I’ve gotta give all the credit to my teammates because they were keeping my head up the whole time.”
But before the Valley League South Division MVP put a punctuation mark on the Turks’ win, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville traded blows, which led to the home team scoring in seven of the eight frames it came to the plate.
Harrisonburg jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first pair of innings, but after that, the two teams traded runs for much of the evening. The Tom Sox took a sixth-inning lead on a three-run home run from Garrett Spikes, but the Turks leveled the score via a Joe Stella infield single.
The Turks retook the lead in the seventh off a Tyler Borges RBI single that scored Chris Katz. Harrisonburg had an opportunity to break the game open with the bases loaded and one away, but the Turks next two batters struck out swinging.
James Madison right-hander Casey Smith did what he needed to do on the bump to position the Turks for the win with a limited pitching staff available. The Morgantown, W.Va, native went eight innings and allowed five runs on 10 hits while he struck out four and walked two on 117 pitches.
As the Turks players stood on the field to enjoy the championship season, they were beaming. But it wasn’t just for themselves. They were overjoyed to help Wease claim another Valley League title.
“He loves it, he gets to the field amped up and ready to go,” Smith said. “He’s been here for a good long while and he loves it. It’s his life. We’re happy to do it for him, happy to do it for ourselves. Just a great end to the season, for sure.”
For Morgan, who worked at Wease’s auto lot this summer, the day-to-day relationship alongside the longtime coach showed the rising senior at South Alabama what the Turks mean to the baseball lifer.
And afterwards, Morgan’s smile was just as big for Wease as it was when he described his home run.
“We’ve been with him through thick and thin, ups and downs in the season,” Morgan said. “This is all he talks about, so getting to see it come to fruition for him is just spectacular.”
Entering the summer, which was the first time Wease hadn’t owned the Turks since he bought them in 1990, it was unclear if this would be his last summer on the field as the team’s manager and third base coach.
After he helped claim another league title, it appears there’s a good chance the 80-year-old will be back in uniform in 2024.
“Gerald wants me to come back next year and I’m pretty sure I’m going to,” Wease said with a grin. “I’ll probably be back next year.”
