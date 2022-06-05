James Madison product Casey Smith’s RBI single gave Harrisonburg a thrilling 4-3 walk-off win over Charlottesville in its Valley Baseball League opener on Friday at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.
Jaylon Lee, a former Eastern Mennonite standout outfielder that will transfer to JMU this upcoming season, also had a hit and an RBI for the Turks (1-0) while Sam Schner had the team’s only other hit of the game.
On the mound for Harrisonburg, Logan McClure tossed five innings, giving up no runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in his first start.
Charlottesville 000 000 210 — 3 6 2
Harrisonburg 000 200 011 — 4 3 2
