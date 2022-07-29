WAYNESBORO — Harrisonburg's season came to an end after dropping Game 3 of a Valley Baseball League best-of-three quarterfinal series 13-8 to Waynesboro on Thursday at Kate Collins Field.
The Turks showed life in the top of the second when Jake Stadler slammed a three-run homer. Yet, they ultimately watched their championship hopes go up in smoke in the bottom of the second when the Generals racked up nine runs.
Kasey Caras stepped to the plate for the Generals with two outs in the big second inning. They had already scored five in the inning as Caras took a swing on a 2-0 pitch and launched a grand slam to put Waynesboro ahead 9-3.
Ultimately, that proved to be too much to overcome for the visitors.
“We really came out swinging today, I think better than we have all series,” Mikey Rosario said. “We left it all out there and things didn’t go our way, but that’s the way of life.”
A shortage of pitchers had the Turks putting position players on the mound. Three Turks got the call from the bullpen including Georgia Southwestern’s Matthew Mamatas, who moved from second base in the bottom of the sixth to pitch the last three innings.
“I was just thankful for the opportunity to pitch,” Mamatas said. “Wasn’t trying to do too much. ... Just trying to throw strikes and let the hitters hit themselves out.”
After Waynesboro’s massive nine-run inning, Harrisonburg didn’t shy away as Rosario bombed a two-run homer in the top of the third. The Turks got within two in the top of the fifth with RBIs from Jaylon Lee and Christian Ficca, but a three-run inning in the bottom of the inning for the Generals put a comeback out of sight.
“I think I had a great summer,” Rosario said. “I know there’s more things I can do better … and I’m going to do everything I can to get better in those categories.”
For Rosario, he’ll miss the experience of playing for Harrisonburg and the “fun” that the team brought to the field throughout the summer.
“Everyone brought their best energy and I think that’s missed a lot of times,” Rosario said. “It was a great experience to be around that.”
The Turks lost on eight runs and 14 hits — the most hits they bagged in any of the three playoff games. Mamatas said it showed the team’s character that despite losing they managed to out-hit their opponents and no one ever stopped battling.
“We could’ve easily packed it in after the nine-run inning in the second,” Mamatas said. “Credit to all these guys that are out here trying to ball out for the summer and get better. … I had a great time while I was here [and] thankful for the opportunity.”
This was Mamatas’ first chance to play in a summer league and he said he didn’t know what to expect when he got to Harrisonburg. He’ll miss his teammates and he loved the “camaraderie” they had.
“It was almost like we had known each other forever,” Mamatas said. “Everyone got along well, [I’m] just thankful for everyone on the team. Everyone was awesome.”
Harrisonburg 032 020 010 — 8 14 2
Waynesboro 090 030 10x — 13 11 1
Wolf, Rosario (3), Williams (5), Mamatas (6) and Stadler, Warden (7). Ricko, Price (4), Montagna (7), Rossow (9) and Jones. W — Price (1-0). L — Wolf (0-1). HR — HAR: Stadler, second inning, two on. Rosario, third inning, one on. WAY: Caras, second inning, bases loaded.
