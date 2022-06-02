Bob Wease sat in his office at Wease Auto Exchange on South Main Street with a white piece of paper that had each of his pitcher’s numbers from this past spring written on it.
The Harrisonburg Turks president and head coach was trying to figure out who would start in the team’s season opener against the Charlottesville Tom Sox on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, but he wasn’t sure who would be the arm to toe the rubber quite yet.
Wease was confident in his position players and bats, but his pitching was a question mark since he hadn’t seen any arms in a game.
“It looks like we’re going to have a good hitting team,” said Wease, who’s in his 32nd season with the Turks. “The only thing I’m always worried about is the pitching. Pitching is 90 percent of it. If you don’t have pitching, you can’t win. We’ll have to wait until Friday night to see what’s happening.”
The Turks might have been lucky, finding a player that can hit and pitch in the form of Wingate’s Mitch Farris.
Farris posted a 1.70 ERA in 19 appearances this past spring, tossing 53 innings with 69 strikeouts and just 13 walks. The Palm Harbor, Fla., native also hit .367 with 12 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 49 RBIs with the Bulldogs.
Farris’ flexibility is something the Turks will take advantage of this summer, Wease said.
“I think Mitch Farris is going to be one of our top guns,” Wease said. “He’s a left-hander. He’ll play first base, DH and pitch. I think he’s going to be pretty good.”
Harrisonburg will also look to use Logan McClure — who pitched last summer with the Turks — John Bufford Jr. and a quartet of James Madison arms in Sean Culkin, Matt Kleinfelter, Casey Smith and Evan Smith.
McClure made nine appearances with five starts a year ago for the Turks, posting a 3.81 ERA across 33 innings with 37 strikeouts. Bufford, a righty from Mercyhurst, logged 63 strikeouts this past spring in 47.2 innings with a 4.53 ERA.
Culkin is expected to be one of Harrisonburg’s closers this season after making 26 appearances out of the bullpen with the Dukes.
Though Wease isn’t entirely sure how he’s going to utilize his pitching staff yet, his hitting is solid.
He expects Farris to make an impact this summer, along with Florida Tech’s Sam Schner, UNC Greensboro’s Dallas Callahan, Wingate’s Seaver King and JMU transfer Jaylon Lee, who’s spent the past five seasons at Division III Eastern Mennonite.
Schner hit .318 this spring with 32 RBIs, while Callahan hit .309 with 17 doubles and 19 RBIs. King clubbed a team-best .381 with the Bulldogs this spring, logging 44 RBIs, 18 doubles and four home runs.
Lee isn’t a stranger to the Valley League, hitting .258 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs last summer with the Woodstock River Bandits. Now, he’s set to play in the same stadium that he’ll play in next spring at JMU this summer when he steps foot in Veterans Memorial Park.
Wease said that it’s become harder and harder to build his team as more collegiate summer league teams pop up, but for someone who’s spent more than three decades in the VBL, Wease said it’s the players that determine if his team wins games.
“I look for the best ball players I can find,” Wease said. “Without good ones, you can’t win and I don’t like to get my heinie kicked.”
Though it’s become increasingly difficult to find quality players, Wease said it’s those on the field that help make him a good coach.
“The coach is only as good as his players,” Wease said. “You can be the best coach in the world and if you don’t have the players, you’re the worst coach in the world because that’s what people say. It’s all about the players.”
