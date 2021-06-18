Three Harrisonburg pitchers combined for nine innings of one-run ball and the Turks knocked off the Charlottesville TomSox, 3-1, on Friday evening in Valley Baseball League action at Veterans Memorial Park.
Harrisonburg (3-5) snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.
Turks starter Andres Rodriguez of Florida Tech earned the win for tossing five shutout frames and striking out five while West Virginia tech reliever Logan McClure threw three innings without allowing a run to earn the save.
The offense was supplied by James Madison shortstop Bryce Safferwich and Miami (Fla.) designated hitter Michael Rosario.
Safferwich, who told the DN-R earlier in the week he’s thrilled to be with the Turks this summer, was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
“I’m just excited to really get reps,” Safferwich said then. “I’m eager to play every day, see the ball, get more at-bats and play the field.”
He said he likes the challenge of facing top-notch talent, too. Two of Charlottesville’s (8-3) three pitchers on Friday night were from SEC schools.
“When we play the TomSox, we’re playing kids mostly from ACC and SEC schools,” Safferwich said. “And I think it’s better to see pitching from the schools that are at the top.”
Rosario was 2-for-4, scored a run and drove in another.
In other local baseball on Friday:
RCBL
Grottoes 10, Broadway 6: The defending champs are unbeaten no more this season.
Grottoes got a four-hit performance from Jacob Zoller and a homer from Dylan Nicely to beat Broadway 10-6 in Rockingham County Baseball League play at Shifflett Field.
The Cardinals (3-2) pounded out 10 hits in the victory. Zoller drove in two runs while Nicely had three RBIs and scored once.
Grottoes starter Tucker Garrison threw six innings of two-run ball.
Broadway fell to 3-1.
