WASHINGTON Kevin Sutton was winding down a three-year stint as an assistant basketball coach at Georgetown in 2016 when he said he met with Jeff Bourne, the athletic director at James Madison University.
At the time JMU was looking for new men’s basketball coach and Sutton was a candidate. A former guard for the Dukes, the 1988 JMU graduate had nearly 30 years of coaching experience when he met with Bourne. His stops included Division I assistant posts with the Dukes, ODU, George Washington and Georgetown.
Sutton, in an interview here last weekend, said he met with Bourne four years ago in the nation’s capital and had “preliminary discussions” about the position in Harrisonburg.
“I never got to campus for an interview,” added Sutton, 45, now an assistant coach with high-flying Rhode Island of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
The JMU post in 2016 went to Louis Rowe, another former Dukes player who is in a trying fourth season at the helm.
And while social media loves to throw out possible candidates for a JMU job that doesn’t exist, Sutton tries to walk a fine line in expressing his honest interest — when asked — in his dream job against wishing no ill will for his coaching brethren.
Because Sutton, who grew up in Falls Church, knows what it is like when a coaching staff is dismissed.
He spent two years as an assistant at Pittsburgh before head coach Kevin Stallings was fired after the 2017-18 season.
The former JMU guard latched on as an assistant at Rhode Island under head coach David Cox, who also played in Colonial Athletic Association — with William & Mary. “I knew David when he worked at St. John’s Prep in D.C.,” said Sutton, sitting courtside at GW last Saturday.
Sutton was just a few blocks away from where he met with Bourne when he returned to the nation’s capital last weekend with Rhode Island.
URI won its 10th game in a row here Feb. 8 over George Washington before the streak ended Tuesday at Dayton, ranked No. 6 in the country this week.
“They are very talented. They share the ball on offense,” Sutton said of Dayton. The Flyers are headed to the NCAA tournament and could be joined by Rhode Island from the conference. The Rams are 18-6 and host Saint Joseph’s today.
Sutton is no stranger to the NCAA tournament. He made trips there with Georgetown and GWU; now at URI, he works in recruiting, scouting and player development.
Bill Leatherman, a former JMU assistant coach now retired in South Carolina, saw a future coach when Sutton played for the Dukes.
“He was very attentive to what we were doing,” said Leatherman, also a long-time head coach at Division III Bridgewater College. “He would ask a lot of questions.”
Sutton has never been a college head coach but has led five national-caliber prep programs, posting a mark of 489-102 with two national titles.
Among the many future pros that Sutton helped develop is Cory Alexander, the former University of Virginia standout from Waynesboro. Sutton was teammates at JMU with Kenny Brooks, a Waynesboro High graduate and the women’s basketball coach at Virginia Tech. Brooks and Alexander are cousins and Sutton eventually coached Alexander at Flint Hill in Northern Virginia.
Sutton was not deterred when he was spurned by JMU four years ago.
An assistant for USA Basketball three times, Sutton still hopes to one day be a Division I head coach. He said if that comes in the DMV region where he grew up even better.
“It has been a goal of mine; it is a dream of mine to be a Division I head coach,” Sutton said.
The fact he has never been a head coach at the college level could hurt him once again if JMU looks elsewhere — although Rowe has one year left on his contract after this season.
Rowe is a first-time head coach. Before that JMU hired Matt Brady, who had been the head coach at Division I Marist before he came to Harrisonburg in 2008. Brady led JMU to its only NCAA appearance in the last 25 years — with a 2013 showing.
And before Brady, the head coach at JMU was Dean Keener (2004-08), who also had not been a college head coach when he left Georgia Tech as an assistant to take over the Dukes. Former JMU star Sherman Dillard was the head coach at Indiana State before guiding the Dukes to a mark of 93-106 from 1997 to 2004.
Sutton harbors no malice to his coaching colleagues. But returning to Harrisonburg would be special.
“That would be magic. It would be a dream come true,” Sutton said.
