Thursday night, Dylan Painter was doing all he could to beat James Madison on the basketball court.
But come Saturday afternoon, the Delaware basketball standout will be on the same page with Dukes fans who booed him as he pulls for JMU to bring home an FCS national championship on the gridiron.
Drew Painter, a sophomore tight and for the Dukes, has already contributed to JMU's run to Frisco, Texas with his first career touchdown catch against Monmouth in James Madison's playoff opener.
When he and his JMU teammates take the field against North Dakota State, brother Dylan will pull for a rival Colonial Athletic Association school from afar.
"Even though they are the enemy he was rooting for me tonight and I'm rooting for him on Saturday," Dylan Painter said after scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Hens to victory at the Convocation Center. "I hope they get a big win."
The past year has been eventful for the brothers from Hershey, Penn. Dylan, a redshirt junior, transferred from Villanova in the middle of last season and became eligible to play for the Blue Hens last month.
Drew, a sophomore, made the switch from defensive end to the offensive side of the ball and despite joining a loaded group of JMU pass catchers made his presence known with four catches for 57 yards.
Their parents, Mark and Barrie Lynn Painter, rarely miss a Blue Hens basketball game, but were preparing to fly to Texas when Delaware visited Harrisonburg.
Dylan earned a national championship ring during a redshirt season at Villanova in 2018, but likely won’t know right away if Drew adds more jewelry to the family collection Saturday. The Dukes and Bison kickoff at noon and Delaware takes the court for a 2 p.m. tip at Towson.
“I’m hoping he’s focused on the Tigers we’re getting ready to play,” Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby said with a laugh. “But we’ll give him the updates after the game.”
