Redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson scored four goals and won seven draw controls for James Madison, but North Carolina’s Jamie Ortega matched her with four goals of her own as the No. 1 Tar Heels won 14-9 Sunday in Chapel Hill to advance to the NCAA quarterfinals.
JMU, which became the first team to win four consecutive Colonial Athletic Association championships also advanced to the round of 16 for the third time in the past four NCAA playoffs. But a bracket draw that matched the Dukes with the nation’s top team in the second round proved to be JMU’s undoing.
“They are a great team,” Peterson said of the Heels. “We watched a lot of film on them. Their ball movement on attack is just phenomenal and the push transition. When we scout against them we try to incorporate what they do on our team. They are good and we hung with them for like 50 of the 60 minutes, but they are really great.”
The Dukes and Tar Heels have been frequent foes in recent years in both the regular season and NCAA Tournament play. JMU topped North Carolina in the 2018 semifinals on the way to the national title, but more recently the Heels put together a dominating 15-5 victory against JMU earlier this season.
James Madison, which was short handed and under-tested thanks to COVID-19 protocols in the first meeting, was much more competitive on Sunday. For a while it looked as though the Dukes, who won three straight against ranked teams heading into Sunday, might be one of the few teams this season to truly test UNC.
“We are a team that’s not used to losing, and the second we lost we could have reverted into some bad habits,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “I’m proud of this team and the program’s families for helping us weather that storm. That’s probably what I’m most proud of is how this team stuck together when the going got tough.”
Peterson led the JMU offense during the CAA Tournament, but was held without a goal in the opening-round victory against Johns Hopkins on Friday. She responded early on Sunday, scoring back-to-back goals in the first half to give the Dukes a 4-2 advantage less than 12 minutes into the game.
“For Isabella as a freshman to probably have her best performance all year is pretty special and really exciting for the future of the program,” Klaes said.
But Tar Heels standout Ortega led the charge for the tournament’s top seed all day. Her first goal midway through the first half tied the game and another with 1:22 left in the period gave UNC a 9-6 lead at intermission.
UNC owned a four-goal lead in the second half before Peterson again scored two straight to get the Dukes within two, 10-8, with 15 minutes to go. But the Tar Heels offense was too much, racking up 14 goals before JMU pulled goalkeeper Molly Dougherty with nearly eight minutes remaining.
Taylor Moreno spent all 60 minutes in the cage for North Carolina, stopping nine shots. Katie Hoeg finished with two goals and four assists for the Tar Heels. Daria Lucchesi and Ava Franz each added a pair of goals for JMU.
