It’s officially a youth movement at James Madison.
The Dukes pulled away from George Washington in the second half Wednesday inside Harrisonburg’s Atlantic Union Bank Center, for a 79-69 triumph that from the third quarter on was never in doubt in non-conference women's basketball.
It was the third consecutive victory for JMU (4-1) since a historically awful first half against Buffalo sunk the Dukes late last month here.
Sophomore Kiki Jefferson scored a career-high 23 points Wednesday afternoon while freshman Peyton McDaniel followed up a 30-point performance earlier in the week with 19. Another freshman, Jamia Hazell, finished with 11 points and five rebounds - her fifth straight game scoring in double figures.
“Very honestly, I thought Peyton McDaniel would give us 15 points a game,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “You can see she is settling in and has a lot to her game. Jamia is a little bit of a surprise to me. I thought she’d be good. I’m a little bit surprised, but I expected big contributions from them very early. It’s not shocking to me at all, but it’s even a little bit higher than what I thought.”
JMU graduated five seniors from the 2019-20 squad after winning 103 games over the past four seasons. In each of the Dukes’ victories this season, freshmen and sophomores have provided the bulk of the scoring.
Meanwhile, over the past week minutes have dwindled for juniors and seniors other than ACC transfers Brianna Tinsley at point guard and 6-4 post Anne Diouf, who finished Wednesday with nine points, 13 rebounds and four assists before fouling out.
“Finally Kiki got her night,” O’Regan said. “To score 23 points on nine shots and be kind of the big energy boost for us, I thought her and Anne Diouf were outstanding and you can throw a quiet 19 for Peyton McDaniel in there as well.”
The Dukes used quick runs late in the first half and early in the second - fueled largely by Jefferson and McDaniel - to establish a double-digit lead they held onto most of the rest of the way.
George Washington struggled to find consistent offense from anybody other than Ali Brigam, who finished with 19 points in 24 minutes. But JMU’s ability to push the tempo and run up and down the floor limited the Colonials ability to play the 6-4 freshman center for extended stretches.
“At times we didn’t know what they were throwing at us,” Jefferson said. “But once we figured out how to break whatever they were doing we were fine with it. It’s defense and it’s also Rayne (Tucker) and (Diouf) on the boards. We can run the ball so it doesn’t matter who gets the rebound, we’re just going. Rebounds lead to offense.”
The Colonials were physical in the opening period and made it tough on the hosts. Even as JMU got up and down the court at a speed to its liking, GW’s pressure defense led to early turnovers and just 3-of-12 shooting through the first 10 minutes. George Washington shot even worse to begin the game before knocking down a pair of open looks midway through the first half to build a five-point lead early in the second quarter.
JMU began to warm up late in the first half with Jefferson sparking a 10-0 run that quickly transformed a three-point deficit into a seven-point advantage before the Dukes went into the locker room at intermission with a 35-30 lead on 44-percent shooting.
George Washington couldn’t slow JMU down after that and by late in the third quarter the Dukes’ lead had ballooned to 17 points.
The Dukes have one more non-conference game currently on the schedule, a Sunday trip to West Virginia, before opening up Colonial Athletic Association play New Year’s Day at Towson. O’Regan is happy with the three most recent victories, but thinks his team must continue to improve with those big games on the horizon.
“I’m glad how we’ve been able to persevere and find a way to win,” O’Regan said. “I’m glad with where we are, but there is a big learning curve.”
MEN’S UPDATE: The JMU men’s basketball team won’t return to the court as quickly as hoped after a second positive COVID-19 test within the program. JMU had hoped to possibly have most of the team available for individual workouts later this week, but they continued to put the entire program on pause after the latest setback.
JMU received the results of Tuesday’s round of testing on Wednesday morning. A positive test before a scheduled game against Maryland last Saturday led to the Dukes calling off games against the Terps as well as Old Dominion and Coppin State. JMU’s game against George Mason, scheduled for Saturday, had already been called after a positive test within the Patriots squad. The Dukes were slated to play today at Coppin State in Baltimore before the setback.
