In a couple months when it comes time to start considering postseason awards — the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year in particular — Kamiah Smalls’ game Tuesday might be an important one to remember.
Smalls, JMU’s senior guard from Philadelphia, is like most standout players when it comes to talking about those kind of honors. She says all the right things about putting the team first and how how she cares only about winning.
“Honestly, that’s not who I am,” Smalls said after leading her team to victory against Delaware State at home Tuesday. “When it comes down to it, I’m out here to help my team win a basketball game. It’s nice that I was one point away from a career high, but I wasn’t going to force a shot just to get it. If I could pass the ball every time, I would.”
What separates Smalls, though, is how she routinely steps on the court and backs up the team-first talk. Take Tuesday’s game against a feisty Hornets team for example: Smalls was red hot from the start and had 29 points with 11 minutes left in the game.
A 35 and maybe even 40-point performance was well within reach. And the fourth quarter provided multiple opportunities for her to, at the very least, surpass her high-mark of 30 set last season at Liberty.
Instead, Smalls started looking for her teammates and when she checked out of the game for good with five minutes to go she did, in fact, have a new career high: but it was seven assists to go along with those 29 points as the Dukes improved to 7-2 with the 19-point victory.
“I literally called a play for her right before I took her out,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I said just get one up and she came in and kicked it to Lexie (Barrier). It was like ‘Can you just get it up one time? I’m trying to get you 31, 32 or whatever.’”
The numbers are good enough on their own at this point. Smalls is averaging 19.3 points per game.
That comes in second in the CAA behind Drexel’s Bailey Greenberg (20.6), who won the CAA Player of the Year over Smalls last season to the surprise of many.
But Smalls is taking 1.3 fewer field goal attempts per contest this season compared to Greenberg.
Shifting into the point guard role for the Dukes this season, Smalls is also averaging a team-best 2.6 assists and pulling down nearly four rebounds a night as the Dukes prepare to play at George Washington on Friday.
But when you start to consider Smalls’ unselfish nature — nights like Tuesday are not uncommon and she’s passed up on multiple opportunities to pad her scoring average in garbage time — it’s all the more impressive what Smalls has been able to do so far.
Perhaps even most notable for a player asked to do so much is how efficient Smalls has been with the ball, scoring 174 points on 127 shots through nine games. She’s shooting 48 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3-point range and is the only player in the CAA to rank in the Top 10 in scoring, assists, steals and field goal percentage.
“She refuses to shoot a bad shot,” O’Regan said Tuesday. “I don’t know exactly why she is like that, but it is fine because her efficiency goes through the roof. She’s pretty amazing. It was like everything she threw up tonight was going in, but she was overly pleased to hear she had seven assists.”
