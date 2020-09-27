During most first four years as James Madison’s head coach, Sean O’Regan went into the season with a pretty good idea what his lineups might look like. Of course there were competitions here and there for spots in the rotation, but for the most part returning players had already made their case for playing time.
But entering the 2020-21 season, which is shaping up to be the oddest in recent memory, O’Regan has something of a blank slate and could get a bit experimental with his personnel.
“For me I’m just trying to figure out where we are going with our team,” O’Regan said. “There are no staples quite yet. But I guess it’s a fine year for it. Most year’s you’d have to get to a seven or eight (player) rotation, but maybe this is a year you could play 10.”
The Dukes have seven newcomers — a highly-regarded five-woman freshman class plus a pair of seasoned graduate transfers — and one returning starter in reigning Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year Kiki Jefferson.
Jefferson and junior guard Madison Green each averaged more than 21 minutes per game last season, and both figure to play key roles again. But as offseason workouts have transitioned into early preseason practices sessions, O’Regan is seeing several players making a case for significant playing time.
And that’s where the uncertainty of college sports in the COVID-19 era could play into JMU’s favor.
Though the season is supposed to begin on Nov. 25, the Dukes’ schedule is far from set in stone. The CAA has yet to release its league slate and O’Regan knows he might have to be prepared for changes to the non-conference ledger as well.
Anticipating the possibility of playing multiple games in a week and sometimes having to compete on consecutive days, the JMU coaching staff has imagined several possibilities for dividing up playing time and keeping players fresh.
“I love the idea that this season could be more back-to-back games,” O’Regan said. “Maybe you have to go to a site and maybe you have to play Towson, Elon and William and Mary three straight days. What if you had a five-in, five-out? I love playing with that idea because it is going to be a different type of season. You won’t get the proper rest all the time.”
Running platoons at the opponents would give the Dukes the option of going with traditional lineups featuring a point guard, two wings and two posts, or going less traditional to try to force bad matchups.
Along with Green, Virginia transfer Briana Tinsley and prized recruit Jamia Hazell have an opportunity to be among JMU’s best players, but all are 5-8 or shorter and capable of playing point guard. O’Regan hasn’t ruled out playing two or three of them together.
But the addition of 6-4 Georgia Tech transfer Anne Diouf and 6-3 freshman Anna Goodman — not to mention a bevy of players between 6-1 and 6-2 who can play wing and forward spots — could also allow JMU to experiment with much bigger lineups.
“Are you going to be more of a small lineup or big,” O’Regan said. “There are just so many ways for us.”
