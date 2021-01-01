James Madison managed to add another game to the schedule after yet another postponement. Now the Dukes have to figure out what to make of Morgan State.
JMU (3-3) was supposed to travel to Towson on Sunday to open Colonial Athletic Association play, but the Tigers had to pause team activities after a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Morgan State (3-2) was also supposed to play Towson this week, so the Bears and Dukes quickly agreed to instead play each other Sunday in Harrisonburg. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Morgan State’s results in the early going have been perplexing. The Bears have losses to Mount St. Mary’s and NAIA West Virginia Tech. They also barely squeaked by NCAA Division II Lincoln University. But in between Morgan State pulled off fairly impressive victories against Delaware, the preseason pick to finish second in the CAA, and Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels.
The wildly variant results have come without a lot of significant changes in personnel. Morgan State’s top six scorers have all played in each game. That includes 6-foot-9 forward Troy Baxter, a former four-star recruit who originally signed with UNLV and wound up at Morgan State after a year in junior college.
"I've been working hard all summer," Baxter, who leads Morgan State at 16.8 points per game, told Baltimore sports publication Pressbox. "Just shooting, repetition, and working on my handle. Everyone will see a different player from what they saw last year. I'm healthy. I've had a year from when everything was new to me — new team, new system. I'm in a different place mentally and I want to shock people."
The Dukes, meanwhile, are coming off a one-point loss at VCU and lost a pair of Division I games to the Rams and East Carolina since returning from their own COVID-19 pause. For first-year JMU coach Mark Byington, getting this game on the schedule was crucial simply to learn more about his team.
“I have no idea where my team is right now,” Byington said Wednesday. “We’ve played six games non-conference and they’ve been in a nine-day window. We played three in five days, then we played three in four days. We’ve been paused twice and been in quarantine 26 days since the start of practice. So I don’t know what we are yet. We’re still trying to figure it out.”
One aspect of the JMU season that hasn’t been a mystery or a surprise has been the stellar play of senior guard Matt Lewis. The preseason CAA Player of the Year, Lewis leads JMU in scoring (21.2 ppg), rebounding (5.8 rpg) and assists (3.8 apg) and his first bucket Sunday will move him past Dukes' legend Kent Culuko for third on the school’s all-time scoring list.
But JMU will need additional help against a Bears team that boasts solid size and skill in the paint with Baxter and bruising 6-8 forward Lagio Grantsaan, who is averaging 13.8 points and five rebounds per game.
The Dukes will seek big games from sophomore forwards Julien Wooden and Michael Christmas, who are capable of helping spread the floor offensively while also guarding Morgan State’s big men in the lane.
But for Byington, the most important aspect of the game is getting more experience before his team heads to UNC Wilmington next weekend to open conference play.
“You want to get going,” Byington said. “You want to get games, you want to get experience and you want to get better.”
