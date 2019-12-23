Saturday, Dec. 28
Charleston at Drexel, 2 p.m. FloHoops
Northeastern at Towson, 2 p.m. FloHoops
Hofstra at James Madison, 4 p.m. FloHoops
UNCW at Delaware, 7 p..m. FloHoops
Monday, Dec. 30
Hofstra at Towson, 2 p.m. FloHoops
UNCW at Drexel, 7 p.m. FloHoops
Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m. FloHoops
Charleston at Delaware, 7 p.m. FloHoops
William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
